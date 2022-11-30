Subject of Pulaski manhunt has active Smyth charges of vehicle theft, eluding police

The subject of a Pulaski manhunt earlier this month will go before a Smyth County judge in February, where he stands accused of stealing a truck and leading police on a brief pursuit in the Chilhowie area in mid-August.

Jerrod Caleblee Brown, 34, of Pulaski was taken into custody by Pulaski police on Nov. 4. According to social media alerts at the time from the Pulaski Police Department, the manhunt began after Brown stole a police vehicle and attempted to run over two officers. Pulaski Police spokeswoman Sonia Ramsey told news outlets in the area that the incident occurred as police responded to a domestic call the morning of Nov. 3, but that she was unsure what sparked Brown’s actions since no arrest was imminent at the time.

According to the social media alerts, Brown wrecked the police vehicle and took off on foot, taking with him firearms that were inside. The ensuing search for Brown lasted about a day, leading some residents to shelter in place, before a community member reported seeing him. Less than an hour after Pulaski PD announced a $3,000 reward for information leading to Brown’s arrest, the PD announced he had been taken into custody by U.S. Marshals following a tip from a resident.

A little more than a month before the manhunt, Brown had bonded out of the regional jail in Abingdon and was placed on pretrial probation for charges he caught in Smyth County. According to a criminal complaint filed in Smyth County General District Court, deputies were called to Blue Ridge Knives, where a caller reported a man, later identified as Brown, as “being suspicious.”

While a deputy was on his way to the Seven Mile Ford cutlery distributor, the caller called again to report that the man had stolen a Dodge Truck from the property.

In the criminal complaint, Deputy H.D. Reedy wrote that he spotted the truck traveling south on Interstate 81 as the deputy drove along Lee Highway. Reedy said he got behind the truck around mile marker 32 and attempted to pull it over, following the vehicle at a speed of 88 mph for another three miles before it left the interstate at exit 29 and stopped.

Brown was charged with grand larceny, trespassing, eluding police, reckless driving and driving without a license. On Sept. 21, he was released on a $2,500 secured bond under pretrial services. As a result of the Pulaski incident, Brown has also been charged with violating the conditions of his pretrial release.

An Oct. 25 court appearance on the Smyth charges was continued to allow for a psychological evaluation. That appearance has been rescheduled for Feb. 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, Brown is scheduled for a Jan. 30 preliminary hearing in Pulaski County, where he faces charges of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, grand larceny, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession or transportation of a weapon by a violent felon and driving without a license.

Brown is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.