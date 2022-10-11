Saturday's HarvestFest to memorialize three musicians and launch Open Door Cafe's outdoor stage

Three local musicians who have died over the past seven years will be memorialized Saturday when a new outdoor stage at Open Door Café is dedicated in their memory.

Harvestfest, an outdoor concert, will be held Saturday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. During the event, the stage will be dedicated in memory of Dennis Reynolds, George Fisher and Thomas Hunter. In lieu of admission fees, attendees are asked to make a donation in one of two ways: a donation of $8 or more to fund subsidized meals at Open Door Cafe or a donation of 16 oz. jars of peanut butter for distribution to area K-12 school children who receive HOPE Packs weekend meals.

During the evening, food and drinks, including wine and beer, will be available for purchase. Open Door Café will be selling a special menu, Seven Dogs Brewery will provide beer and Iron Heart Winery will offer wine for sale. Food, for which you can buy tokens in advance and the night of the event, includes a roasted chicken basket, a bratwurst basket, artisan pretzels, cookies, a kids meal, apple crisp, popcorn and more.

Mike Pugh, director of food operations for HOPE, Inc., which owns and operates the pay-what-you-can café, said the idea of an outdoor stage at the café has been in the works for a couple of years.

“We decided that building a music stage would be a great way to sponsor events mostly for the café and to have free events, but sell food as a fundraiser for the café,” Pugh said.

According to Pugh, the inaugural event has been planned by local residents Rusty and Susan Jones to honor Reynolds, Fisher and Hunter.

“They were kind enough to make a donation to build the stage for the good of the community and to be able to partner with HOPE and the Open Door Café so we could provide entertainment for the community, and at the same time, partner with the cafe for fundraising for the café,” Pugh said. “It’s a great idea.”

Pugh said the café hopes to sponsor events throughout the year at the outdoor stage – musical events, plays and more – to help raise money for the café.

According to the HarvestFest website, Saturday’s inaugural jam session will feature various musicians who performed with, were friends with or were influenced by the lives of Reynolds, Fisher and Hunter.

“Here in the mountains our heritage is wrapped in the songs and music birthed on front porches and backyards, traditionally shared from person to person and played by ear. Our ancestors played a variety of string and percussion instruments along with common household items that were easy to move to their neighbor’s front porch. The new outdoor stage at Open Door Café honors that history and heritage in both its design and intended use. Resembling a front porch, the stage will host live, outdoor musical performances in support of our zero hunger and housing first mission,” the website said.

In an email, Rusty Jones said in a tribute on his Facebook page that Reynolds, Fisher and Hunter were all “beloved friends” of his.

“Dennis and Thomas were two of the best musicians and most creative souls I ever knew. They loved playing with other musicians and like most musicians, they usually played for free. George was the constant music companion who loved to go to all kinds of music festivals, venues, and private gatherings to see and enjoy others playing. They were all generous people who more than anything else enjoyed doing good things for other people,” he said.

“As I lost each one of these friends, I knew had to do something special to thank them for all the joy they had given to and continue to give to me and so many others,” Jones said, adding that with the consent and help of friends and family, he hosted two great celebrations of life: GeorgeFest in 2015 and ThomasFest in 2016.

“Dennis passed during the worst of the Covid period, so having a similar event was not possible at the time, and I have been planning to do something equally special for him ever since,” Jones said.

In the email, Jones shared memories of his friends.

“I always remember a very special day when Dennis and I went to his homeplace and played for a big family and friends gathering on the porch of his mother’s house. People came from all around the area to sit in with us. We sang and played all day. Dennis and I always called that day SylvatusFest, so technically I got to have my DennisFest under the best of circumstances, by playing with and enjoying the moment with him and his family,” Jones wrote.

“The running joke with George was he would show up without warning at your house with groceries, tell you ‘he’ had invited a bunch of ‘our’ friends over, and ‘we’ were having a cookout and a music jam that night. Thomas was somewhat infamous for showing up and “singing for his supper”, and if you ever ran into him out playing anywhere, he always invited you to join in with him.”

Jones said the obvious way to honor his friends was to carry their legacy of love for others forward was to build a stage where musicians can gather to play and provide nourishment for the soul for those who come to Open Door Café to share the simple fellowship of eating together.

HarvestFest invites everyone to eat and drink and play and enjoy great live music, and to share stories about Reynolds, Fisher and Hunter.

For more information about HarvestFest, to purchase tokens for food and drinks or to donate to Open Door Café, visit the HarvestFest website at www.wytheharvestfest.com