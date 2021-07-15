Marion celebrates with music and the Hungriest Mother Food Challenge

Can you chug a two-liter bottle of Mountain Dew faster than anyone else? That’s one of the tests before participants in this weekend’s Hungriest Mother Food Challenge.
If the carbonated soft drink with historic ties to Marion isn’t your choice, 13 other options will be available – from hot dogs to shaved ice, from cookies to fried rice, and from pickled eggs to baked beans.
The largest number ever of restaurants signed up to be part of what’s been dubbed the “the fifth and a half” annual challenge, because last year’s activities were cancelled due to the pandemic restrictions.
The challenge is just one component of a weekend brimming with festivities in Marion.
The third weekend in July traditionally proves to be the biggest weekend of the summer for Smyth County Courthouse town as its hosts the Hungry Mother Festival at the state park and two nights of live music and family activities in the downtown.
The food challenges showcase local restaurants. “We are so excited to have 14 of our Marion business family eateries participating,” said Ken Heath, event organizer and the town’s community and economic development director. “This is so much fun, and we’re looking forward to crowning our 2021 champions.”
The challenges begin Saturday, July 17, at 4 p.m. at the Main Stage at the lower end of Main Street.
Each contest is open to 10 participants, and the one who consumes the portion the fastest wins. There is no limit to the number of challenges a participant can enter, but all participants must be 18 or older or accompanied by a guardian.
The Hungriest Mother Food Challenge is one of Virginia Living magazine’s Top Ten Food Festivals in Virginia. There is no fee to enter the challenges.
In addition to the challenges, Marion’s downtown is full of music, food, beverages and more all weekend, July 16-17.
On Friday, July 16, local musical legend Phantom returns for its annual Main Street Block Party in front of the courthouse from 6 until 10 p.m.
On Saturday, local restaurants will set up expanded outdoor dining and beverage areas beginning at 2 p.m., and activities include a kids zone, a classic car cruise in, food trucks, the food challenges, and live concerts from 5 until 10 p.m. with Railway Express, Virginia’s own Chase Payne, and headliner all-girl AC/DC cover band Shoot To Thrill.
Admission to all downtown events is free.
This year, the traditional chili cook-off is being moved to October to add new festivities to Marion’s schedule.
This weekend, in addition to the downtown festivities, Hungry Mother Park and the Art League of Marion will host their 48th annual festival at the park all weekend. A free shuttle between the Marion Farmers Market and the park will run all weekend during park festival hours.
2021 Hungriest Mother Food Challenges (Start at 4 p.m. at the Main St.)
Find out what the Hungry Mother Festival has to offer this year.