Marion celebrates with music and the Hungriest Mother Food Challenge

Can you chug a two-liter bottle of Mountain Dew faster than anyone else? That’s one of the tests before participants in this weekend’s Hungriest Mother Food Challenge.

If the carbonated soft drink with historic ties to Marion isn’t your choice, 13 other options will be available – from hot dogs to shaved ice, from cookies to fried rice, and from pickled eggs to baked beans.

The largest number ever of restaurants signed up to be part of what’s been dubbed the “the fifth and a half” annual challenge, because last year’s activities were cancelled due to the pandemic restrictions.

The challenge is just one component of a weekend brimming with festivities in Marion.

The third weekend in July traditionally proves to be the biggest weekend of the summer for Smyth County Courthouse town as its hosts the Hungry Mother Festival at the state park and two nights of live music and family activities in the downtown.

The food challenges showcase local restaurants. “We are so excited to have 14 of our Marion business family eateries participating,” said Ken Heath, event organizer and the town’s community and economic development director. “This is so much fun, and we’re looking forward to crowning our 2021 champions.”