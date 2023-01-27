Local young artists featured downtown

The annual Floyd County High School Art Show returns to A New Leaf Gallery in Floyd for the month of February.

Talented students of Kimberly Ingram and Avan Tanner bring a fresh perspective of various mediums and practices to New Leaf visitors.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. It is located inside The Station (203 S. Locust St.), across from The Floyd Country Store in Floyd.

Learn more about the gallery, its artists and offerings online at www.anewleaf-gallery.com.