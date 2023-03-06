The Floyd County Indoor Track team returned home from Liberty University last Thursday to a crowd of supporters at the stoplight in town.

The Lady Buffs brought home the school’s first-ever state title in track during the March 1-2 competition, and the Buffs placed fifth overall.

A total of nine school records were set, and Floyd’s athletes gave eight all-state performances.

The girls’ 4x400 relay team (Aubrey Quesenberry, Reagan Lynch, Leah Altizer and Mia Spangler) finished the event with a time of 4:14, taking first place.

The 4x800 relay team (Mia Spangler, Leah Altizer, Zoe Belshan and Reagan Lynch) placed second in their category with a time of 10:15.

“I'm so proud of how focused and determined our girls have been this season. They weren't afraid to set big goals and go after them with confidence,” said coach Hannah Belshan Altizer. Most of all, I'm proud of how supportive and encouraging they are of one another.

Several individual performances were also in the top 15:

Girls

Aubrey Quesenberry finished the 500m dash in 1:22 for second place.

Reagan Lynch finished the 1,000-meter run in 3:12, also for second place.

Zoe Belshan crossed the 1,600-meter finish line with a time of 5:44 for eighth place.

Abby Allen finished the 3,200-meter run in seventh (12:39), Belshan took eighth (12:50) and Emma Willie finished 13th (13:35)

Brewer and Spangler finished eighth and 14th respectively in the High Jump, and 14th and third in the Long Jump. Spangler came in at 4-8 and 16-10, and Brewer came in at 4-10 and 15-.5.

Spangler also placed fourth in the Triple Jump with 35-1.5.

Boys

Quinlan Beegle placed third in the 1,000-meter run with 2:44.

Mason Erchull placed fourth in the 3,2000-meter run with 10:12, and Garrett Weaver came in 12th with a time of 10:42.

The boys’ 4x400-meter relay team (Laquon Thompson, John West, Peyton Weeks and Quinlan Beegle) placed 14th with 3:51.

The 4x800 relay team (Garrett Weaver, Hank Schroeder, Laquon Thompson and Quinlan Beegle) finished seventh with 9:08.

Jaxon Brewer claimed the gold in the boys’ triple jump (44-7.5), which set a new personal record. He also placed second in the Long Jump competition with 21-3 and fourth in the High Jump with 5-8.

“It would be hard to describe just how proud I am of this team and all the teams we have coached over the last seven years,” Altizer said.