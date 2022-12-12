 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Independence man dies in Route 21 wreck

An Independence man died Friday in a head-on collision on Route 21, a half-mile south of C.C. Camp Road.

According to the Virginia State Police, the accident occurred at 2:07 p.m. A 1998 Nissan Frontier was traveling north on Route 21 when it crossed the center line in the roadway and struck a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Impala.

The driver of the Nissan, Larry H. Woods, 68, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Whitney A. Cheeks, 30, of Rural Retreat, suffered minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt. A passenger in Cheeks’ car, Jessica L. Mimm, 37, was also treated for minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt.

The VSP is still investigating.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com

