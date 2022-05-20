Hero air traffic controller has ties to Wythe

A heroic air traffic controller who recently helped a passenger successfully land a plane after the pilot fell ill has Wythe County connections. Robert Morgan has several half-siblings in the area.

Morgan was not even supposed to be working on May 10, but had agreed to fill in for a colleague the night before. The passenger, Darren Harrison, couldn’t have asked for a better person to guide him, a second passenger and the stricken pilot to safety: In addition to his more than two decades as an air traffic controller, Morgan is an experienced pilot and flight instructor with more than 1,200 hours flight hours under his wing.

Morgan originally trained to be a pilot, but then 9\11 happened, putting a damper on the industry, so he got a job as an air traffic controller. He took his first plane ride ever at the age of about 12 in Wythe County when his half-brother, Don Tuck, asked his pilot mailman to fly Morgan around. Later, his future father-in-law was a pilot who reignited his passion to fly.

“I saw that aviation is neat,” he said. “You can visit a lot of places and see things people don’t see and be back home the same day. You can go a couple hours away, have lunch and come back home to your normal life.”

His half-brother, Doug Tuck, said Harrison couldn’t have connected with a better, more experienced person.

“Bobby is cool, calm and collected,” he said. “He would do well on ‘Survivor;’ he would probably win.”

Morgan is also a half-brother to Debbie Tuck Yates of Piney and a cousin to Wythe County Supervisor Ryan Lawson.

Morgan’s adventure began before noon that morning. Morgan, 47, was taking a break and reading up on how to fly a sea plane, when he was paged over the intercom.

“It said come to the radar room immediately,” he said. “We rarely use a page like that – with the word immediately - unless it’s something really bad. Everyone knew something was up.”

Morgan rushed to the radar room, where his supervisor briefed him: a pilot is unconscious and a passenger is flying the plane.

“He said, ‘since you are a flight instructor, we want you to help them land. We don’t care where they land, just pick an airport.’” Morgan said. “I didn’t even know where they were. My supervisor is a flight instructor, too, but he doesn’t do it much anymore. All of this was coming from a guy who flew bigger planes and flew into storms for the Air Force. He was like, you are the most current, and we want you to do it. I said, ‘show me where I need to go.’ I just knew that this plane needed to land, and I’m the guy doing it.”

Meanwhile, passenger Harrison was at the controls of the Grand Cessna Caravan. After the pilot went unconscious, he took control to find the plane in a nose dive toward the water. He managed to steady the plane and radio for help. He had been flying the plane for 20-30 minutes, speaking to another air traffic controller at another airport but was losing contact before Morgan took over the microphone.

“Can you hear me, sir?” he asked.

Harrison said yes.

“What do you see,” Morgan asked.

One of the many miracles of the day was that Harrison could see the Florida coastline. If he hadn’t seen land, it would have been more difficult to him, Morgan said. The flight originated in the Bahamas and was bound for Fort Pierce, Florida.

Morgan has flown a lot of planes, but he had never piloted a Cessna Grand Caravan. So, he printed out a copy of the cockpit panel so he could better help Harrison. The plane was closer to the Boca Raton airport, but runways at the Palm Beach International Airport where Morgan works are bigger and wider, plus there is more emergency personnel. Morgan decided to guide him there.

“I thought it was a better option for someone who didn’t know how to fly and land,” Morgan said.

Morgan directed Harrison to fly north.

Harrison then told him that the control computer screens were all off.

“He had no instruments and didn’t know how to fly,” Morgan said. “I told him not to worry; I could see his speed, his altitude and basically his track and which direction the plane was moving.”

Morgan instructed Harrison on how to gradually lower the plane, from 3,000 feet to 2,000 feet, then lower and lower.

“I’m going to take you past the airport so you can get lower to land,” Morgan told him.

“That would give him more time, and I didn’t want to rush the landing,” the air traffic controller said. “I wanted to give the guy all the chances I could give him so he’d have the best shot at it.”

Harrison followed Morgan’s every direction.

“I knew we were making progress,” Morgan said. “He was able to maintain control of the plane and he was listening to what we were telling him. As he started to slow down, I started feeling more confident about this.”

Slowly, Morgan guided Harrison to the runway.

“I told him you are going to see the runway, and as I’m talking, he lined himself perfectly with the airport … All we had to do now was control his altitude and just start descending, keeping the nose pointed at the runway, and we will adjust the throttle as needed,” Morgan said.

As Harrison flew in closer and closer, Morgan talked to him all the way down, assuring him and keeping him calm.

“I told him about the brakes and that to stop the plane, all you have to do is put your feet at the top of the pedals and press down with your toes.”

Morgan told Harrison that as the plane got closer to the runway it starts to get wider, and that’s when you know to pull back on the throttle to land, and then pull back even more.”

At about 300 feet, the plane disappeared from radar, which is normal, but still.

“My heart sank a little,” said Morgan, who quickly found the plane again. He let the next few seconds go by without conversation as he wanted to give Harrison time to concentrate.

“I didn’t want to bother him anymore because he was busy landing,” Morgan said.

Then, the plane was on the runway. Harrison landed it without any damage to the plane.

“Now, how do I stop this thing?” he asked Morgan.

“He asked if he needed to drive it down the taxiway. I told him not to worry about it; just stop right there,” the air traffic controller said.”

Harrison turned off the plane.

“He said thank you so much, and then he was gone; he took the headset off,” Morgan said. “Everyone started congratulating me, and I thought this has to be a dream. It’s like something happening in a movie or something.”

Soon, Morgan and Harrison met in person and talked for about 20 minutes.

Morgan said Harrison remained calm throughout the entire incident. And when he landed, he was anxious to see his wife, who is expecting their child this summer.

“I was pretty calm and collected the whole time because I knew it was a life or death situation," Harrison told the NBC Today show. "Either you do what you have to do to control the situation or you’re gonna die. And that’s what I did.”

Morgan suspects that when the pilot collapsed, he hit the controls, causing the panel to go out and the plane to nose dive.

“It lost altitude quick,” he said. “Something went wrong. It made an almost 90 degree turn and went into a really steep descent. Whatever happened to that plane was pretty dramatic.”

According to the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, the pilot was treated for an aortic dissection, a life-threatening cardiac surgery emergency that occurs when the inner layer of the aorta tears. He was released from the hospital after about a week.

“It’s cool that everybody made it,” Morgan said.

