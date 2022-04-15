 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FCSO is highlighting Autism Awareness

  • 0

It’s that time of year again to show support and appreciation for a group of individuals who are very unique and special in the most magnificent way: our community members with autism.

For the month of April, join the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in its efforts to raise awareness of community members with autism, so that everyone can recognize certain types of behavior and associate them with the appropriate responses that members of our autism community deserve.

Those with autism are not defined by a diagnosis but by their individuality, creativity, compassion, and many other attributes that individualizes each and every person.

If you are blessed enough to know or be close to a person with autism, then you have been graced with one of the most rewarding relationships out there.

FCSO Deputies will proudly display puzzle piece pins on their uniforms throughout April, and one patrol car will highlight Autism Awareness year-round with its custom awareness wrap.

People are also reading…

FCSO encourages community members to take the time to get to know your neighbors with autism. We promise you won't regret it.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire destroys Ceres home

Fire destroys Ceres home

Fire officials are still trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed the home of a family in Ceres April 4.

WMEV colleagues remember local radio icon Jim Mabe

WMEV colleagues remember local radio icon Jim Mabe

A familiar voice that has filled the air of Southwest Virginia homes, cars and workplaces for more than three decades has gone silent. Local radio personality Jim Mabe lost his battle with cancer on Sunday. This week, his colleagues shared fond memories of “The Mabester.”

Tennessee man killed in Wythe crash

At 12:23 a.m. on Wednesday (April 13), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 81 near the 60 mile-marker.