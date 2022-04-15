FCSO is highlighting Autism Awareness

It’s that time of year again to show support and appreciation for a group of individuals who are very unique and special in the most magnificent way: our community members with autism.

For the month of April, join the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in its efforts to raise awareness of community members with autism, so that everyone can recognize certain types of behavior and associate them with the appropriate responses that members of our autism community deserve.

Those with autism are not defined by a diagnosis but by their individuality, creativity, compassion, and many other attributes that individualizes each and every person.

If you are blessed enough to know or be close to a person with autism, then you have been graced with one of the most rewarding relationships out there.

FCSO Deputies will proudly display puzzle piece pins on their uniforms throughout April, and one patrol car will highlight Autism Awareness year-round with its custom awareness wrap.

FCSO encourages community members to take the time to get to know your neighbors with autism. We promise you won't regret it.