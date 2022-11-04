Supervisors hear residents ‘very loud and clear’

Two recurring topics were discussed at the Oct. 25 Floyd County Board of Supervisors: Taxes and FloydFest.

Locust Grove residents Tom Flint and Carl Kempa spoke about personal property taxes this year, and Flint said the Board should consider providing relief to taxpayers, particularly those on a fixed income.

“... We’re all feeling it,” Flint said. “... It’s like paying twice on Social Security.”

Kempa said he moved to Floyd County 30 years ago to escape high personal property taxes and his taxes this year neared $6,000.

Kempa “would like to see” a change next year, he said, suggesting limits under some circumstances.

Interim Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox responded to Flint and Kempa’s comments during Board Time.

“I think all of us probably agree that… we all know the personal property taxes are on the high side… That’s something I want to review going forward,” Cox said. “We hear your concerns.”

Dan Vest, also of Locust Grove, said the Festival Ordinance approved Oct. 11 does not take into consideration the church that neighbors the planned FloydFest property, Faith Baptist Church.

“It is very apparent Check did not have a single advocate on the board during the Festival Ordinance discussion,” Vest said.

The ordinance “by omission violates the First Amendment of Faith Baptist,” Vest said. “Food, fun and feels won’t pay the county’s bills. Tourism does not pay for itself.”

Kelly Yeatts said the Board made a “poor decision” in voting to approve the revised ordinance Oct. 11. She said she feels the board is influenced by member “biases.”

Regulating property protects property owners, which is why it is under the jurisdiction of local governments, Yeatts said.

“... The [Comprehensive Plan] as it stands must be enforced, and you have a responsibility to do so because if you don’t, you stand the chance of being responsible for the confiscation of property value of neighbors of Festival Park’s proposed venue,” Yeatts said.

Kirsten Vest asked the board to consider adding provisions to the ordinance for places of worship.

“Contrary to what you all may think, we’re not your enemies… we may have differing opinions on what’s good for the county… We’ve been here since April pleading for a little compassion and we’ve not seen that,” Kirsten said.

Check residents first approached the Board of Supervisors in the spring about explosions and the use of firearms on a neighboring property at all hours.

FloydFest officially announced the purchase of 210 acres off Floyd Highway N. in Check in June.

“We’re getting no feedback, no compassion, nothing…” Kirsten said. “At least show that you are concerned about how this is going to affect the residents of Check…”

Indian Valley Supervisor Kalinda Bechtold said the board hears the concerns of Check residents “very loud and clear.”

“My position is your freedoms have already been infringed if you have to ask the government for permission,” Bechtold said. “We’ve already infringed deeply on the rights of the festival holders” and others by making them meet certain requirements.”

The board had “a lot of discussion about what’s right…” Bechtold said.

Chairman Turman reminded the public that board time is not a time for an open discussion between the Supervisors and those gathered. He said individuals can be escorted out at his request for not following the meeting guidelines.

“If anybody knows of any unethical or illegal stuff that this board is doing, go to the Commonwealth’s Attorney and have him investigate it,” Turman said.

Attorney Steve Durbin said the board would need to re-advertise and hold a public hearing to make additional changes to the Festival Ordinance.

Following a closed session to discuss a number of matters, including personnel matters, the Board voted unanimously on a number of other matters including:

To authorize the appropriate signatures for the EMS radio upgrade contract with Morotola

To move forward on third-party EMS billing contract negotiations

To move forward with county-wide financial system software upgrades

To advertise an open position on the Floyd Economic Development Authority

To appoint Dustin Thomas to the Western Virginia EMS Board

County Administrator Linda Millsaps provided the board with an updated American Rescue Act Plan funding list, complete with projects the funding could possibly go to, such as the PSA and Rec Park playground.