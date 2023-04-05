A former Wythe County resident got prison time on Tuesday after being convicted of five drug-related felonies stemming from a 2019 traffic stop.

Joshua Trae Spivey, 38, of Hillsville, pleaded guilty to possessing drugs with the intent to distribute (three counts) and transporting more than 1 ounce of drugs into Virginia (two counts) during a Wythe County Circuit Court hearing.

As part of a plea agreement with the commonwealth, Spivey was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison. After his release, he’ll be on probation for five years, during which time he’ll waive his Fourth Amendment protections.

According to a press release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, Spivey was arrested on Aug. 23, 2019, following a traffic stop in the Barren Springs area.

Jones said a Virginia State Police narcotics dog alerted to Spivey’s vehicle, which police searched.

Officers found more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, more than 70 grams of tar heroin and a small amount of hallucinogenic mushrooms, the prosecutor said.

“Spivey made statements at the scene, and after being arrested, that the narcotics were his and that he had come from North Carolina with them,” Jones said in the release.

Held without bond since his arrest, Spivey has previous Wythe County convictions for grand larceny, being a felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, robbery, assault and battery, and felony drug possession, according to court records.

“I want to thank the Virginia State Police and the Claytor Lake Drug Task Force for their fine work on this case,” Jones said in the release. “The amount of narcotics the defendant brought into our county is inexcusable and could have destroyed countless lives. We will never give up or surrender in our fight against these individuals that would bring such harm to our community.”