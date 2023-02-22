The Legendary Ingramettes are coming to the Floyd Country Store at 7 p.m. this Saturday.

Six decades of music, 65 years of song, generations tied together through the force of will of a matriarchy of powerful women — this is the story of African-American gospel quintet the Legendary Ingramettes, founded by Maggie Ingram (who passed away in 2015) as a way to keep her family together through hardship.

Inspired by the black gospel male quartets of the 1940s and 50s, The Legendary Ingramettes bring roof-raising harmonies and explosively powerful vocals, all driven by the voices of women.

Based for many years out of Richmond, they were led by the indomitable will of the woman they all called “Mama,” but now that Mama is gone, “Take a Look in the Book” is the group’s first efforts with her daughter Almeta at the head.

The album showcases Almeta’s bold new vision and towering vocal abilities, drawing songs from new Appalachian sources like Ola Belle Reed and Bill Withers, and reworking family favorites, some of which date back to old spirituals.

Produced by state folklorist Jon Lohman as part of the Virginia Folklife Program at Virginia Humanities, “Take a Look in the Book” was recorded over three days in Richmond, with most songs being cut in one take to keep the power of the group’s incendiary live performances.

A live show from The Legendary Ingramettes is a house-rocking affair, with audiences whipped to a gospel fervor, and the recording seeks to capture the electrifying nature of the group’s performances.

In 2022, the Legendary Ingramettes were awarded a National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts. The prestigious award celebrates their impressive contributions to the country’s traditional arts heritage.

“We are so excited to host this wonderful group, and it’s a great way to celebrate Black History Month,” says Floyd Country Store co-owner Dylan Locke. “After hearing the Legendary Ingramettes at the Richmond Folk Festival, it makes sense that they would receive the 2022 NEA National Heritage Fellowship. We are honored to host them at The Floyd Country Store and proud to provide this opportunity for our community.”

Tickets are $28 for general admission and $33 for reserved seating, for sale in-store and at www.floydcountrystore.com/events.

The Floyd Country Store is located at 206 S. Locust St. in Floyd.