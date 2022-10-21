 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local artist paints live at museum event

Wytheville artist Kay Sutherland has always wanted to live paint during a museum event, and on Oct. 9 she got her wish when Roanoke’s Taubman Museum of Art asked her to paint during the opening of its newest exhibit, “Titian to Monet: European Paintings from Joslyn Art Museum.”

“It’s a dream come true, painting at a museum,” Sutherland said. “Because I’m a self-taught artist, I learned so much from going to museums and studying art and paintings in museums and even copying famous works. By doing that, it really has helped me. I really appreciate what museums do for people, for art appreciation, and it’s a learning experience.”

Sutherland’s painting uses bright reds and pinks and shows attendees at the exhibit.

Spanning nearly 500 years of art, the 52 works in the special ticketed exhibition tell a broad history of European painting from the Italian Renaissance to nineteenth-century French Impressionism.

Sutherland’s work embraces impressionism with a touch of expressionism, too. She uses bold colors, thick paint to create light and movement. Her painting also references the museum’s glass peaked roof in the atrium, designed to recall a point of the Roanoke Star. If you look closely, you can also see a coffee cup that hints at the nearby H&C Coffee sign in downtown Roanoke.

Live painting is a form of plein air (outdoors) painting that is used to capture a special moment, at weddings, special events, etc. The artist uses his or her own paints and canvas to capture the scene in real-time.

“Painting live is challenging,” said Sutherland, who also live paints weddings. “People move around. That’s a challenge. But I like that people move around. I like the abstraction of what is happening, and how it is viewed by different people without a lot of detail. You can tell what is going on, but you become part of the painting because you were there … People like being in the painting and asking questions and getting involved. It’s a one-of-a-kind painting that will never be repeated again because it was done at that moment in time.”

Sutherland’s painting was auctioned off on the museum website; the sale price is private. Locally, Sutherland’s work can be found at Formato Fine Arts on Main Street. It is also for sale at LinDor Gallery in Roanoke.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com

