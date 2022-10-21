Local artist paints live at museum event

Wytheville artist Kay Sutherland has always wanted to live paint during a museum event, and on Oct. 9 she got her wish when Roanoke’s Taubman Museum of Art asked her to paint during the opening of its newest exhibit, “Titian to Monet: European Paintings from Joslyn Art Museum.”

“It’s a dream come true, painting at a museum,” Sutherland said. “Because I’m a self-taught artist, I learned so much from going to museums and studying art and paintings in museums and even copying famous works. By doing that, it really has helped me. I really appreciate what museums do for people, for art appreciation, and it’s a learning experience.”

Sutherland’s painting uses bright reds and pinks and shows attendees at the exhibit.

Spanning nearly 500 years of art, the 52 works in the special ticketed exhibition tell a broad history of European painting from the Italian Renaissance to nineteenth-century French Impressionism.

Sutherland’s work embraces impressionism with a touch of expressionism, too. She uses bold colors, thick paint to create light and movement. Her painting also references the museum’s glass peaked roof in the atrium, designed to recall a point of the Roanoke Star. If you look closely, you can also see a coffee cup that hints at the nearby H&C Coffee sign in downtown Roanoke.

Live painting is a form of plein air (outdoors) painting that is used to capture a special moment, at weddings, special events, etc. The artist uses his or her own paints and canvas to capture the scene in real-time.

“Painting live is challenging,” said Sutherland, who also live paints weddings. “People move around. That’s a challenge. But I like that people move around. I like the abstraction of what is happening, and how it is viewed by different people without a lot of detail. You can tell what is going on, but you become part of the painting because you were there … People like being in the painting and asking questions and getting involved. It’s a one-of-a-kind painting that will never be repeated again because it was done at that moment in time.”

Sutherland’s painting was auctioned off on the museum website; the sale price is private. Locally, Sutherland’s work can be found at Formato Fine Arts on Main Street. It is also for sale at LinDor Gallery in Roanoke.