Marion man pleads guilty to rape, sodomy charges

The sentence for a Marion man who pleaded guilty this week to the rape and sodomy of a teenage relative will be decided next March.

Marcus Evan Conrath, 33, who was arrested in February and indicted in September, entered open guilty pleas to two counts of rape and one count of forcible sodomy on Wednesday.

Conrath’s arrest came after the teen reported to police in February that Conrath had sex with her twice the previous two days and had been doing so since she was 11 years old. According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Conrath admitted to Smyth County investigators that he’d had sexual encounters with the girl.

During his plea hearing, Conrath, through his defense attorney, stipulated that the commonwealth would have sufficient evidence to find guilt if the case was taken to trial.

A circuit court judge ordered a presentence report be completed and for Conrath to undergo a psycosexual evaluation.

At sentencing, Conrath faces a minimum of five years and up to life imprisonment. He is scheduled for sentencing Mar. 30, 2023.