Downtown Wytheville leader named best in the nation

Downtown Wytheville Inc. Executive Director Todd Wolford has been named the top Main Street leader in the nation.

On Wednesday, Main Street America announced that Wolford is the 2022 Mary Means Leadership Award recipient. The prestigious award is the organization’s top honor recognizing outstanding leaders in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization and highlighting the critical role that leaders play in shaping the Main Street Movement.

Nominated by members of the Wytheville community and selected by a national jury, Wolford is being recognized for his creative energy, strategic mindset, and coalition-building approach as a Main Street director.

“Main Street directors play a crucial role in the success of their programs,” President and CEO of Main Street America Patrice Frey said in a press release. “Since stepping into this role in 2016, Todd’s thoughtful, forward-thinking, and collaborative approach as a Main Street director has rapidly advanced the mission of DTW. And the results of his leadership can be seen throughout the entire community.”

The Department of Housing and Community Development Virginia Main Street program staff nominated Wolford for the award. His nomination and the supporting letters of recommendation from community leaders were unanimous in their description of Todd’s leadership style and transformational accomplishments.

Wolford has deep roots in Wytheville and family ties to its downtown. His grandfather opened a café on Main Street that was a popular establishment in the 1950s and 1960s. This motivated him to revive this legacy and make an impact in the community while creating change for future generations to come.

He took the helm of the fledgling organization in the throes of a $7 million downtown streetscape project in 2016. Through strong channels of communication and steadfast presence, Wolford built a reputation as a direct, clear, and trustworthy individual. The completed project not only transformed downtown’s curb appeal, but also solidified Wolford and DTW as trusted partners with business owners and local government officials.

The successful streetscape project was just the start of downtown Wytheville’s renaissance under Wolford’s watch. Highlights include the opening of two new anchor breweries (one of which amounted to a $2.6 million private investment, the preservation of a hometown business, and projected $50,000 annual tax benefit to the town), measurable progress on the revitalization of the 92-year-old historic Millwald Theatre, and innovative pandemic response initiatives. New and seemingly unlikely partnerships including hotel operators located outside of the district have contributed to the physical wellbeing of community members, as well as economic growth for local businesses. Recent awards from the highly competitive Community Block Development Grant small business relief and USDA revolving loan fund programs are bringing much needed financial assistance to downtown businesses, as well as businesses throughout the county.

“I could cite even more statistics, such as a 55% increase in meals and lodging taxes collected, hundreds of volunteers, or [tens] of thousands volunteer hours, but I think his leadership has resulted in something else,” wrote Wytheville Town Council member Mark Bloomfield. “The feeling in town is different. The demeanor of our citizens, business owners, and visitors is upbeat and positive about what they are experiencing throughout the community.”

In addition to spearheading capacity-building opportunities for local small businesses, community partners, young people, and board members through exciting and innovative initiatives, such as the Evolution Wytheville business plan competition, Invest Youth Scholarship program, and Small Business Saturday events, Wolford is also actively engaged in regional and national community-development spaces, the release said. He is an acknowledged leader within the Virginia Main Street network and in the 19-county Southwest Virginia region. Wolford was selected to represent the state of Virginia on the Appalachian Regional Commission Leadership Institute (2020-2021), was invited to join efforts to close the racial and geographic gaps in economic opportunity through the Brookings Institution Learning Lab, and actively contributes to Main Street America’s entrepreneurial ecosystem strategies for rural communities work.

Wolford said he was surprised to receive the leadership award.

“I didn’t see myself as the top director in the nation, but I guess others did and that makes me feel good to know that others see me in that light,” he said in an email. “To be selected by Main Street America for such a prestigious award is humbling and very rewarding. This job is not easy with all of the politics and personalities that one has to navigate, but I feel I have been able to connect people and create positive sustainable change for our community and I believe that’s what sets me apart from others.”

He said the best part of his job is working at the ground level with new business and property owners, recruiting them to the community and seeing old buildings repurposed and come back to life with sustainable businesses that generate increased tax revenue while also giving locals and visitors a place to gather and enjoy a sense of community.

“It is very rewarding to see a huge building that could potentially be torn down, turn into a private investment of over 4+ million dollars knowing you played a role to make that happen from start to finish is true grassroots economic development, as Main Street America would say.”

Wolford said the most impactful project with which he has been involved is the town of Wytheville’s downtown streetscape project.

“This is where we gained our footing as an organization and some of the lessons I learned working with that project helped shape me as a leader and shape our community for future growth and success,” he said.

Wolford’s favorite project so far is one many residents consider their favorite downtown project, too – helping restore the Millwald Theatre. Wolford said he has enjoyed working with Bloomfield to help bring the theater back to life.

“Securing a feasibility study to make sure the project was indeed positive and feasible for our community, working directly with the Lester family to build a relationship to a point that a conversation and negotiation could happen to consider selling the theatre. This would not have been possible without selling the vision to them and creating a positive relationship. We did exactly what we said we were going to do, and that vision will soon become a reality,” he said.

Despite his impressive resume of accomplishments and the new buzz in town, Wolford is quick to point out that the success of DTW is attributed to—and belongs to—the community.

“This position,” Wolford says, “can empower you to feel like you can achieve anything, and with the right partners and team around you, I honestly think you can.”