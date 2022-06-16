Nashville performer to headline Chautauqua

The Chautauqua Festival will end June 25 with a performance by Nashville singer/songwriter Allie Colleen.

“One of the things that the arts council prides itself in is trying to find up-and-coming performers for the festival, such as Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton and many more,” said Matthew Frusher, chairman of the Wythe Arts Council, which organizes the festival. “We feel that Allie is not going to disappoint. We are so excited for her to be closing our first full-length festival in two years.”

A Belmont University graduate from Owasso, Oklahoma, Allie grew up around music and is no stranger to the industry. With a passion for singing and songwriting from a young age, she has earned the reputation as a notable songwriter with a strong Americana voice, singing about the layers of love and heartbreak that have shaped her. She has cited as influences country singers Jo Dee Messina and Martina McBryde.

Some of her songs are witty; others are serious. One of her original songs, “Close Enough,” gained more than 750,000 views on YouTube. Her social media following increases every year.

Her song “Ain’t the Only Hell (My Momma Raised) earned a spot on the Top-40 in 2020. She released her debut album, “Stones” late last year and her latest single, “Halo and Horns” in May.

Her passionate drive and innovative vision set her apart from her peers resulting in music and videos going viral on the internet – even capturing the attention of well-known radio show host Bobby Bones – a sign that her audience is captive and waiting for her next song.

Persistently working to hone her skills alongside industry professionals and performing at venues in Nashville and across the country has garnered Allie Colleen a growing fan base. Her debut single, “Work In Progress” defines the life that’s shaped her with personal lyrics and transparency in both the vocals and delivery.

About Allie, People magazine said, “The tattooed songstress hailing from Oklahoma has long found herself in a tug of war with her own soul, trying to determine who she is at her core and what her music should stand for and why that ole 'every blessing is a curse' adage seems to ring so true in her life.”

She told the magazine that people often cast stones her way.

“Anyone with any sort of public profile knows what I mean," she told People in May. "Stones can come from all angles. And on some days, you just want to pick them up and throw them right back as hard as you can … But I just kind of try to keep them in my pocket. And the ones that are too heavy? Well, I just leave those where they are."