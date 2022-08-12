Floyd Elementary recognized by Richmond FBI

FBI Richmond recently congratulated Floyd Elementary School for having teachers and students consistently participate in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing Internet Challenge last school year.

FES and Linkhorne Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the accomplishment by Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador at the beginning of August.

FBI-SOS is a curriculum for students in grades three to eight, developed by the federal law enforcement agency to combat cybercrimes against children and bullying. It is designed to assist in the recognition of online dangers and appropriate responses to threats to their safety.

Curriculums include grade-specific material, scavenger hunts, games and quizzes to encourage engagement, discussion and preparedness.

The FBI-SOS is sponsored by and managed by the FBI, is open to all public and private schools nationwide and requires no downloads or installation.

During the 2021-2022 academic year alone, over 1.5 million students and 18,622 schools across the country utilized this program; including 515 schools and more than 35,000 students from across the state.

Report cybercrimes against children to local law enforcement, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov, the FBI via https://tips.fbi.gov/, or to FBI Richmond at (804) 261-1044.