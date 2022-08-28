 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McKensie, Hall appointed to state committee

  • 0
Teresa McKensie

Teresa McKensie works with victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence in Floyd County and Radford City.

 Photo by Floyd County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office

Two individuals who work in Floyd County were appointed to the state’s Sexual and Domestic Violence Program Professional Standards Committee by Gov. Glenn Youngkin at the beginning of the month.

Assistant Director of Victim Witness in Radford City and Floyd County Teresa D. McKensie has worked with victims of abuse for nearly 10 years alongside the Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Millstone International Logistics Director Leonard “Lenny” Hall Jr. was also appointed to the committee Aug. 1.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local farm plans first corn maze

Local farm plans first corn maze

The farm store at Turner Family Farms recently relocated, just in time for preparations to begin for the grand opening of the farm’s first-eve…

Floyd favorites voted On the Rise

Floyd favorites voted On the Rise

Two Southwest Virginia acts are On the Rise, in FloydFest parlance. Festival organizers counted votes after the 2022 event ended and announced…