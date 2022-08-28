McKensie, Hall appointed to state committee

Two individuals who work in Floyd County were appointed to the state’s Sexual and Domestic Violence Program Professional Standards Committee by Gov. Glenn Youngkin at the beginning of the month.
Assistant Director of Victim Witness in Radford City and Floyd County Teresa D. McKensie has worked with victims of abuse for nearly 10 years alongside the Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
Millstone International Logistics Director Leonard “Lenny” Hall Jr. was also appointed to the committee Aug. 1.