Surge predicted to end in February

Fifty-nine Floyd County residents tested positive for COVID-19 from Jan. 14-21, VDH data indicates, and one individual was hospitalized. Across the Near Southwest Region, there are 535 individuals hospitalized.

A weekly report by Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health and Salem VA facilities released Jan. 21 indicated 41 individuals in the region were hospitalized Jan. 14-21, with 109 in the ICU and nine awaiting test results.

The University of Virginia’s COVID-19 Model Projection estimates the current surge of COVID infections will end near Feb. 6 at about 5,500 per week, as of Jan. 21.

Find the model, along with VDH data, at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

The Virginia Health and Hospital Association reported Jan. 21 there were 130 adult ICU beds available across the state and 1,243 adult non-ICU beds. There were 225 child ICU beds available, and a total of 152 child beds open.

Health officials and public health agencies, including the New River Health District, state the best way to avoid COVID-related hospitalization and death is to receive one of the three “thoroughly tested” vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer-BioTech, and Johnson & Johnson.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin encourages receiving the vaccine in his COVID-19 Action Plan released Jan. 20, which notes Youngkin plans to organize and attend vaccine clinics across the state, and increase vaccine education.

Youngkin also signed Executive Order 11 on Jan. 20 to expand healthcare flexibility and support providers through:

Allowing hospitals and nursing homes to rapidly expand bed capacity by waiving regulations.

Providing flexibility for qualified out-of-state nurses and healthcare professionals to practice in Virginia.

Creating appropriate exemptions to scope of practice requirements to allow healthcare providers to care for patients in this difficult time.

Expanding the number of providers available to offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Expanding flexibility, overtime hours and availability for personal care workers.

“As your governor, I will not mandate the vaccine,” Youngkin said Jan. 20 during a press conference outside Roanoke Memorial, The Roanoke Times reported. “But as your neighbor and as your friend, I am strongly encouraging you to please get it.”

Find all of Youngkin’s actions since taking office and upcoming events online at www.governor.virginia.gov.

An independent nonprofit established at the beginning of the pandemic to track infection rates and other data, CovidActNow reported 55.2% of county residents had received at least one vaccine as of Jan. 21.

About half of Floyd County residents are fully vaccinated (49.7%), which means they have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the J&J vaccine.

Anybody who is at least 5 years old is eligible to be vaccinated. Booster doses are recommended for some age groups.

A vaccine clinic schedule from the NRHD and the Floyd County Health Department is available at www.nrvroadtowellness.com, and community members should call the PharmHouse Pharmacy at (540) 745-3333 to learn about its offerings in Floyd.