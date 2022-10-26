Early voting numbers below 700

Less than half of Floyd County residents that voted early in last year’s election have done the same for the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election.

A total of 652 early voting ballots had been recorded at the Floyd County Voter Registrar’s Office as of Monday, Oct. 24. None of Floyd’s five districts had cast 200 ballots.

More than 1,460 residents voted early in the November 2021 election.

The 2021 election included six local positions, and the 2022 ballot lists one local and one federal: the Locust Grove seat on the Floyd County Board of Supervisors and the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 seat.

Interim Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox is running unopposed to serve his first official term. Cox was appointed to the Board in December 2021 to fill the seat until the next election.

Voters will choose either incumbent Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) or Taysha Lee Devaughan (D-Big Stone Gap) to represent Virginia’s Ninth District in the U.S. House.

Griffith is seeking his seventh two-year term, and some of his key focuses include agriculture, the Constitution, economics and health care.

A full list of issues highlighted by Griffith’s campaign is available online at www.morgangriffith.house.gov/issues. The website also includes a link to his voting record and other resources.

Devaughan has lived in Wise County since 2011 and hold a bachelor’s degree in Communications from the University of Virginia at Wise. She is an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and currently serves as the Donor Engagement Coordinator at the Appalachian Community Fund.

Family, faith and future are highlighted in Devaughan’s campaign, as is appealing to the youth and young families across the region.

Devaughan is also the president of Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards. Her campaign has been endorsed by the National Women’s Political Caucus.

Learn more about Devaughan at www.devaughanforcongress.com.

No excuse early voting is available on weekdays from 9 to 5 p.m. at the Floyd County Courthouse and on two Saturdays: Oct. 29 and Nov. 5. The Registrar’s Office is located on the top floor, Room 302.

Curbside voting assistance is available for seniors and those with mobility trouble. Voters should park in the designated parking space, close to the entrance of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, and push the call button.