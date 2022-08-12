Sister Hazel coming to the Lincoln

The Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling band Sister Hazel is challenging to classify.

Last week, bassist Jett Beres declared, “You can’t put us in a category.”

Beres, one of the band’s five founding members, said, their music is too rock to be called country, too pop to be labeled alternative and so on.

The Billboard charts concur that Sister Hazel’s music defies labeling. In the band’s 29-year history, they’ve delivered chart toppers in rock, alternative and five back-to-back Billboard Top Country album chart entries. Overall, the band has had 10 Billboard charting albums in multiple genres.

Beres, who was speaking ahead of the band’s Marion appearance at The Lincoln Theatre, said, It’s “a great thing… that you can’t put us in a box.”

Rather than trying to live up to genre, Beres said, “Our goal is… service to the song.”

For area folks who may not recognize the name Sister Hazel though, Beres described the band and its music as a “balance between poets and partiers.” He promised that those who come to the concert will leave feeling better than when they came in.

Performing Songwriter magazine has named Sister Hazel as one of the “Top Most Influential Performers of the last 15 years.”

That position, Beres said, has taken time to achieve.

Sister Hazel launched in 1993 and climbed to number-one in 1997 with the hit “All For You.”

When melding the music of five guys with diverse tastes in music and who are at different places in life, Beres said, “Originality comes over time.”

Today, he reflected, the best complement is to hear someone say another group sounds like Sister Hazel.

Their sound evolution likely has much to do with the fact that as Sister Hazel approaches their 30th anniversary, all its founding members are still part of the band.

Beres called that reality exceptionally rare.

Their common thread, he said, is the “love of music.”

While they’re all different -- Dave Lagrande, Mark Trojanowski, Andrew Copeland, Ken Block, Ryan Newell, and Beres, the bassist said they’ve been through super highs and serious lows together. “At the end of the day, we’re family,” he said.

Like family, the band members have their differences, but they’ve learned to live together, especially when touring. “That,” he said, “has made us better husbands and fathers.” Beres noted that all the men are married with children. “That’s our rock,” he said.

His Journey

Beres is now seeing his children, a 20-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son, sprout musical wings. He said he never pushed them, but instruments were always sitting around.

His daughter, who wants to organize and run music festivals, is studying at the University of Florida.

His son is playing with a band and “is already as good as I am or maybe better.”

Recently, Sister Hazel was performing at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida. Beres’ son’s band opened for Sister Hazel and, for one song, his son sat in for Beres. The bassist watched with a dad’s eyes as his son “crushed it.”

As Beres took the microphone back, he said, he “was overcome with the moment…. He makes his Dad proud.”

Beres started his musical path early and could have been derailed. He always loved music, he declared, but, his mom made him take piano lessons, “which I hated.”

He got no joy from that process, but, when Beres reached the eighth grade, he joined the school band and his early lessons on the fundamentals of music helped him quickly adapt to a new instrument. Before long, he was playing with a garage band.

Beres, who holds a master’s degree in architecture, played all through college. He’d long been a lead singer but learned that he shouldn’t be.

Beres uses his talents not just for the bass but also in songwriting.

His inspiration?

Life.

“I’m a student of life,” he said. He believes the authentic lyrics that come “from a very real place” are what connects Sister Hazel with its fans.

Dubbed the Hazelnuts, the band’s fans are “conditioned to hone in on the lyrics,” Beres said, who declared, “I write from the heart.”

The Hazelnuts are passionate.

Sister Hazel has more than one million social media followers with annual streaming statistics of over 56 million on Spotify and Pandora.

Looking to life for inspiration, he said, “I’ll never run out of things to write about.” That inspiration is open to everyone, Beres said, “if we just open our eyes.”

Caring from the Heart

The band found inspiration for its name from a woman who was a Southern Baptist minister, who ran a homeless shelter.

Beres said when they agreed they wanted to use her name, they hadn’t heard from Sister Hazel Williams in a long time and thought she might have died.

A few years later, he said, they got a call from a Sister Hazel, who wanted to know why they were using her name.

Turns out she’d spent about 10 years running a rescue mission in Belize.

The band talked with Sister Hazel and her congregation and promised that they were about good things, Beres remembered. As long as they lived up to that commitment, Sister Hazel gave them the OK to continue using her name.

For some time, the band donated to Sister Hazel’s work. She died in 2016.

The band, however, didn’t stop giving.

Beres said Sister Hazel has raised more than $4 million for Lyrics for Life, a non-profit whose mission is to make a difference in the fight against pediatric cancer.

The band founded Lyrics for Life in memory of Sister Hazel frontman Ken Block’s younger brother Jeffrey, who died from cancer at 14 years old.

Sister Hazel also hosts Camp Hazelnut, which provides an encouraging “experience for youth and families navigating the overwhelming challenges of cancer diagnosis.”

“A huge piece to our puzzle is being philanthropic,” Beres said.

Speaking about songwriting, Beres said, “You have very few words to make an impact.”

The ultimate impact of Sister Hazel’s music and service is still being written.

Sister Hazel will perform at downtown Marion’s Lincoln Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $28 for adults and $20 for students. For more information on Sister Hazel, visit http://www.sisterhazel.com.