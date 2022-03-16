Scouts help carve fresh path

Eight Floyd County scouts took to Dodd Creek Trail one morning over the weekend, just as the fog was clearing, to help Partnership for Floyd establish the beginning of a new addition to the path.

Led by Ken and Jane Cundiff of PFF, scouts from Troops 19 and 36, and Pack 36 cut out brambles and thorny bushes, raked and lined the path, and collected some trash out of the thickets. Scoutmaster Rebbecca Jackson and a couple of parents also lent a hand.

Everyone involved March 11 took the challenge seriously, and PFF is very proud of all their hard work.

PFF has been working with Floyd County supervisors to further develop the Dodd Creek Trial into an outdoor educational destination for our community, which includes extending the trail up the hill into the picnic/playground area.

The group also has plans to put educational signs along Dodd Creek Trail to help children and adults learn more about nature in our own backyards.

Learn more about PFF and its efforts at www.partnershipforfloyd.wordpress.com.