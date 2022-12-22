Create special memories at local Christmas tree farms

Grayson and Floyd counties lead the state in Christmas tree production, an industry that generates more than $11.5 million annually.

Other leading producers in the commonwealth include Loundon, Culpeper and Chesterfield counties.

Gov. Glen Youngkin proclaimed December 2022 Virginia Christmas Tree Month on Dec. 1 to recognize the more than 10,000 acres used for Christmas tree farming statewide.

“Virginia is seventh in the nation for total Christmas tree inventory, sixth in total production tree acreage, and 13th in number of operations with Christmas tree sales,” the proclamation said.

The document also notes the sustainability of Christmas tree farming and the local farmers that make it possible to create special holiday memories.

Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association, Sweet Providence Christmas Tree Farm in Floyd County and Pine Hill Farm in Winchester presented trees and wreaths to decorate the Executive Mansion to Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne on Nov. 29.

Consumer Services Commissioner Joseph Guthrie said during the presentation “for every tree cut, growers replant two to three seedlings in its place.”

“I have fond memories of picking out the perfect Virginia grown Christmas tree with my family, and I encourage all Virginians to make their own holiday memories and traditions by supporting Virginia businesses and visiting a Christmas tree farm,” Guthrie said.

The VCTGA, which is based in Woolwine of Patrick County, exists to promote growing and marketing quality trees and other festive greenery. Its website lists members and additional resources at www.virginiachristmastrees.org.

Some of the reasons farm-grown Christmas trees are a popular choice include the smell of a real tree, the experience of picking one out and supporting local growers, according to the VCTGA.

The group said in its September 2022 newsletter that the supply of farm-grown trees would “remain tight again for the Christmas season.”

The amount of Christmas trees produced each year depends on a number of variables, including weather and the price of supplies, such as fertilizer and pesticides.

The 2020-2021 shortage of farm-grown trees has been attributed to the 2008 financial crisis and growers planting less during those times, a report in the Roanoke Times said in December 2021. It takes eight to 12 years for Christmas trees to mature to display size.

There are several regional farms that are still open for the 2022 season, including Grayson County farms, McDaniel Christmas Tree Farm, Bottomley Evergreens and Farm, Severt Tree Farm and Jones Christmas Tree Farms, as well as others.

Other nearby tree farms include:

Floyd County

Sweet Providence — 3263 Floyd Hwy. N. in Floyd

Slaughters’ Tree Farms (choose-and-cut) — 4864-4906 Floyd Hwy. N.

Slaughter’s Garden Center and Christmas Shoppe (freshly cut) — 512 Floyd Hwy. S. in Floyd

Maple Spring Tree Farm — 539 Dobbins Hollow Rd. in Pilot

White Rock Tree Farm — Pinewood Lane in Floyd

Tazewell County

Gee’s Trees — 1091 Blackhorse Rd. in North Tazewell

Wythe County

Cove Mountain Farm — 2611 Cove Rd. in Wytheville

Rifton Farm and Nursery in Pilot of Floyd County was named one of the Best Christmas Tree Farms in Virginia in October by the Blue Ridge Mountain Travel Guide. It has closed for the 2022 season.

The town of Floyd is highlighting locally grown trees in Warren G. Lineberry Park this holiday season.

The main, nearly-20-foot tall tree was donated by Maple Spring Christmas Tree Farm in Pilot, which is owned by county Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch and her family.

Smaller trees were donated by other local farms and decorated by local businesses participating in Small Town Holidays. See the display by mid-January at 284 S. Locust St. in Floyd.