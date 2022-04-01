Marion sets access and party fees for new water park

Starting today, pool parties at Marion’s soon-to-open waterpark can be booked via the town’s website.

Last week, the Marion Town Council set user rates and party fees that along with reservation forms and rules were scheduled to go live on marionva.org April 1.

Last spring, the council decided to renovate and upgrade its outdoor pool. Along the way, town crews discovered even more work needed at the pool and so, in January, the town officials opted to grow the project even more and transform the pool into a waterpark. To do so, they’ve dedicated up to $525,000 of the town’s $5.7 million in federal pandemic relief money.

Localities have until the end of 2024 to commit the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money and through 2025 to spend it. All along, Marion officials have indicated that they want to use the rare infusion of money for legacy projects.

The waterpark will feature a beach entry, also known as a zero-entry pool, on its shallow end. Beach-entry pools are designed so that at least one side gradually slopes toward the water, allowing users to walk into the pool. These entries make pools much more accessible for young children, elderly individuals, and people with disabilities.

In the beach-entry pool area, the water would stay shallow and would be surrounded by an elevated splash pad and sitting wall.

The plans also call for the addition of a water slide in the deeper end as well as diving boards. A pergola with tables and chairs to provide shaded seating will be built, and background music will also be a new feature.

The pool house is being renovated to create a party/event room and while the work is being done, the roof is being replaced and restrooms are being refurbished.

An elevated playground is also in the works.

At last week’s meeting, Town Manager Bill Rush said that about 80% of pool work is complete and 60% of the pool house renovations have been accomplished.

He told the council that the waterpark is on schedule to open Memorial Day weekend.

The only aspect of the plan that’s been put on hold is the elevated playground. To allow settling time to occur, Rush said that work will be undertaken next spring.

To prepare for opening day, the council adopted the rates recommended by the town staff.

Daily admission will remain at $5. Jamie Hall, Marion’s recreation director, said that’s been the basic entrance fee for the last four to five years.

Season passes will also be available for the waterpark, which will be open through Labor Day weekend.

For the 85-day season, the pass will be $175 for children ages 3-11. A season pass will increase to $200 for youth ages 12-21, and $250 for individuals 22 and up.

A new rule this year does require that a guardian must be present with any child under 12, and so a non-swimming season pass will be available for $125.

The waterpark will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

Thursday evenings will be family night at the park. With the $5 per person admission, the town will provide hot dogs and drinking water, pool time, and other activities.

Except for Thursdays, individuals and groups may rent the waterpark for parties and events during the evening hours. For groups of one to 49, the fee will be $250. It will be $350 for 50-99 people; $400 for 100-149; and $500 for 150-200. Options will also be available to buy additional time or rent the party room. It will also be possible to lower costs by agreeing to not use the diving boards or slides.

The calendar with possible reservation dates will be available on Marion’s website. The website will be the only avenue for booking parties.

With the labor shortage, council members had been concerned about hiring lifeguards, but, on Monday, Rush said that nine have been hired.

Council members were also concerned about lower-income youth and those without a guardian to accompany them.

Council member Susie Jennings noted that a recent study put Marion’s median individual income as of 2019 at $22,254, significantly lower than national averages.

Mayor David Helms noted that in past years he’s often seen children walking to the pool alone. “Who is responsible for them?” he wondered.

Council member Jim Barker asked about recreational opportunities for children who don’t have available guardians and/or can’t afford to pay admission. “I don’t want this group to become a problem for John [MPD Chief Clair],” he said.

Council member Larry Carter countered, “The bottom line is it’s the parents’ responsibility to know where their kids are.”

Rush acknowledged that setting such rates is always a struggle for town staff. Even with these rates, the town manager said, the waterpark will not make money and will likely even lose money.

When asked after the meeting how much expenses will increase due to the transition to a waterpark, Rush said that figure will be firmly developed as the town’s 2022-23 budget is set this spring. However, he said costs will grow, especially in the area of labor due to the minimum wage increase from $7.25 to $11 per hour.

Jennings did ask the town staff to pursue the idea of creating scholarships for lower-income children and work with agencies such as the Department of Social Services to determine how best to award them.