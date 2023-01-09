Floyd Parks and Rec sees rejuvenation

Recent improvements to Floyd County Parks and Recreation can be credited to county staff and volunteers, including local scout troops.
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors officially renamed the department in November 2022 after a number of efforts were completed to make Floyd’s rec park a community hub.
Athletic Director Jacob Agee, who first joined the team as interim director before securing the permanent title in 2019, said growing the department to “to include more ‘standard’ recreational offerings” has long been his first priority.
Floyd County currently meets about 16% of community recreation program standards set by the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies and the National Recreation and Park Association.
“Something we have done a poor job of in years past is actually assessing what the community needs or wants,” Agee said.
Understanding the needs and wants of the community is the top driver of the department’s recent growth, followed by funding from various sources, including the Floyd County Board of Supervisors.
In 2022, Former Youth Sports Supervisor Angel Lucas was “instrumental” in organizing playground upgrades, Agee said, “along with a few community members who wished to remain anonymous.”
“Angel's work allowed FCPR to move forward with several of our ideas and projects,” Agee said.
County staff, including Administrator Linda Millsaps, Assistant Administrator Kim Chiddo and Assistant Director of Athletics Christian Whitt, have invested numerous hours into improving the facilities on Park Drive.
In September 2022, Scout Troop 19 helped to deconstruct the old playground at the rec center, and FCPR announced it received $100,000 for new equipment.
The deconstruction project was 14-year-old Bella Bailey’s Eagle Scout project. She organized the entire process, from recruiting volunteers to directing workers the day-of, Agee said in a Facebook post.
Near the beginning of September 2022, another volunteer-driven project was completed on rec park grounds: the Dodd Creek Nature and Fitness Trail by Partnership for Floyd.
The most popular program at FCPR is youth soccer, which sees “well over 250 participants annually,” Agee said. “As time goes on, we are excited to see how the department evolves even further.”
FCPR and its programs not only focus on fine-tuning athletic skills, but also teaching life lessons about perseverance and diligence.
“One of the most important thing team sports teach a child is resilience,” Agee said. “Sometimes they will win, sometimes they will lose. Being a good ‘loser’ takes maturity and practice.”
Emphasis is also put on teamwork, honesty, communication, accountability and in-person, technology-free interactions.
Registration is open now for two FCPR courses: co-ed volleyball and Buffalo Mountain Martial Arts.
Buffalo Mountain Martial Arts is a Mixed Martial Arts program designed for both youth and adult participants. The program, which Agee said is one of the most popular at FCPR, is based off of techniques from Muay Thai Kick Boxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Wrestling.
BMMA classes cost $60 per month and are offered on Youth, Intro and Adult levels, each Tuesday and Thursday.
Co-ed volleyball registration for the 2023 season closes on Jan. 23. The league consists of two age groups: Juniors (grades 3-5) and Seniors (grades 6-7).
The goal of the volleyball league is to provide young athletes with team experience regardless of their experience of skill level. Practice and games will be scheduled throughout the week.
Registration is $53 for the season that lasts from Feb. 20 to April 28.
Register and learn more about Floyd Parks and Rec offerings at www.floydcountyparksandrec.org.
Find weather-related updates for programs and more at www.facebook.com/FloydVaRec.