Floyd Parks and Rec sees rejuvenation

Not just for kids

There are a number of ways to get involved with Floyd County Parks and Rec, from taking classes to volunteering.

Department Director Jacob Agee said there are plans to offer youth day camps, senior-specific programs and classes, and other adult classes (pending approval by the Floyd County Board of Supervisors) the summer of 2023.

The Buffalo Mountain Martial Arts course, currently offered by FCPR, already includes an adult class.

Adult scorekeepers are “badly needed” for games, as are volunteers to “maintain a few flower beds/gardens we will begin growing this spring.”

“We could also use several volunteers to help build trails and related infrastructure in the future,” Agee said. “We have a ton of future programs and projects that we would love the community's input and help with.”

To learn more about volunteering and adult classes at FCPR, visit www.floydcountyparksandrec.org or call (540) 745-9363.