Floyd favorites voted On the Rise

Two Southwest Virginia acts are On the Rise, in FloydFest parlance. Festival organizers counted votes after the 2022 event ended and announced the winners eariler this month.

Palmyra, late of Floyd, and Roanoke-based The Jared Stout Band swept the fan-voted band competition at FloydFest Heartbeat last month.

It’s the first time that two acts in the event’s home region took first and second place. Some past winners had ties to the area but lived elsewhere.

Palmyra’s singer/mandolinist Sasha grew up in Roanoke, graduating from Patrick Henry High School before matriculating at James Madison University.

All three band members — Teddy Chipouras, Manoa Bell and Sasha — are Virginians. The Americana/folk trio met at JMU and had spent some time in Boston before moving to Floyd, where the band was based until Sasha decamped to Richmond this month. Chipouras is set to move there from Floyd soon, while Bell lives in Nashville.

“We’re really confident in the tunes and wanted an opportunity to show how hard we’ve worked over the last two years,” Sasha wrote in a message exchange. “Floydfest felt like the perfect place to try to prove ourselves!”

Both acts won swag from contest co-sponsors Peluso Microphone Lab and Press Press Merch. More fun for the rest of us will be the victory lap sets each will play at next year’s FloydFest, scheduled for a new site in Check.

Neither combo will rest much in between. Palmyra is playing Aug. 26 at Floyd’s Dogtown Roadhouse and Aug. 27-28 at the Wilderness Adventure WA Fest, in New Castle. The trio will double up Aug. 27, with a Fork in the Alley show. Palmyra will play a double-bill with Dogwood Tales on Sept. 1 at The Spot on Kirk, then the rest of the month will open shows for rising rock music force Illiterate Light — that duo of JMU alums shared a stage with Palmyra at last month’s Newport Folk Festival.

Follow the band’s adventures and several local dates at palmyratheband.com/tour, and listen on the streaming site or app you favor via distrokid.com/hyperfollow/palmyra/shenandoah.

Sasha said in the message exchange that the trio has been on the road full time since May 2021 and has new music coming out next year, with Illiterate Light’s Jake Cochran co-producing and playing drums and Dogwood Tales’ Danny Gibney co-producing and engineering.

“We also had the pleasure of recording a few songs at Sill & Glade, a new recording studio in Mt. Solon,” they wrote. “It’s a beautiful cabin on a hill, surrounded by farmland. We’re really excited to share videos from that session soon.”

The Jared Stout Band is a talented and hard-working bunch, too. Stout and a combo that features harmonica man Robby Carden and guitarist Brian Mehalso are also on the WA Fest schedule at New Castle.

The band plays 5 Points Music Sanctuary on Aug. 20 and Vinton Palooza the next day. Keep track at thejaredstoutband.com/tour-dates. Check out the music via linktr.ee/thejaredstoutband.

This article was originally published by The Roanoke Time online on Aug. 12, 2022.