Buffs close regular season, Swortzel nets 1,000th point

The Floyd County High School Buffaloes and Lady Buffaloes spent the last week of regular season home games with four straight nights of wins and losses, two Senior Nights and the dedication of the school’s main gym as the Alan Cantrell Court.

The Lady Buffaloes closed out the week with a 47-43 win over Alleghany with foul shots by Destiny Harman sealing the victory after the Highlanders closed the Buffs’ lead to two.

Harman led Floyd scoring with 25 points with Kiley Hylton added eight, Jaden Nichols five, plus three each from Carly Thompson and Karlie Nichols, Leah Hamlin two, and one by Mackenzie Thompson.

Carly Thompson and the two Nichols Buffs had three-point scores.

The boys’ Buffaloes, who began the week with a closing seconds layup win over James River, fell to Alleghany 64-58 after leading 38-34 at the half. After trailing in the first half, the Highlanders took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Buffs 14-7 in that period and 16-13 in the final quarter.

Kaiden Swortzel, who was honored when his career points reached 1,000 on Feb. 10, led Floyd scoring with 29 points for the night, while Ashton Agnew had 16. AJ Cantrell and Micah Underwood scored four each, Dylan Bond added three, and Gavin Herrington two.

Agnew scored three-point goals along with one piece by Cantrell and Bond.

While the Thursday night game was the last at home for the season, the Buffs traveled to James River Monday and fell 68-36 for the season ender.

On Wednesday night of last week, the Buffaloes celebrated their Senior Night with a 63-52 win over Pulaski County with Kaiden Swortzel again leading scoring with 16 points, followed by Ashton Agnew with 13, and Micah Underwood with 10. Dylan Bond and Rylan Swortzel scored seven each, Gavin Herrington added five, Matt Slusher three, and Sean Vickers two.

The JV Buffs won as well, 42-30.

Senior Night honored Ashton Agnew, Dylan Bond, Nathaniel Shanta, Sean Vickers, Johnathan Offenberger and Michal Howard.

The Lady Buffaloes honored their two seniors on Tuesday night by demolishing James River’s Lady Knights 59-19.

The Ladies took led 15-2 at the end of the first quarter, 30-8 at halftime and never looked back.

Kylie Hylton led scoring with 16 points, followed by Karlie Nichols with 12, Destiny Harman nine, Jaden Nichols and Leah Hamlin six each, Sabre Blevins four, Mackenzie Thompson four, and Carly Thompson two.

In 3-point goals, Harman and K. Nichols each scored two.

Seniors Karlie Nichols and Jaden Nichols were honored at the Feb. 8 game.

While the Ladies celebrated Senior Night with a win, Glenvar handed the boys’ Buffaloes a 77-68 loss on Feb. 9 despite Kaiden Swortzel’s 28 points and the team’s nine three-point goals.

In scoring, Dylan Bond followed Swortzel’s 28 points with 11 of his, Matt Slusher and Gavin Herrington added nine apiece, Ashton Agnew six, Micah Underwood three, and Rylan Swortzel two.

Slusher and Bond each added a trio of three-point goals with Agnew scoring two and one form Underwood.