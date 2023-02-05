The Floyd County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to have a public hearing on Feb. 14 to formally adopt the Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief Ordinance.

County Administrator Dr. Linda Millsaps said the county currently uses the ordinance on an emergency basis. A public hearing will allow the board to officially adopt it.

Millsaps said there would be no language changes in the proposed ordinance, which increases the total gross combined income limits for qualifying participants from no more than $25,000 to no more than $50,000.

It also increases the combined financial worth of property owners and their spouses eligible to participate from $125,000 to $175,000.

The Board unanimously voted in favor of setting the public hearing for about 9 a.m. on Feb. 14, the first meeting of the month.

The public can make comments in-person or submit a written comment. Learn more at www.floydcova.org.

Public comments made at the Jan. 24 Board meeting included a brief presentation by Partnership for Floyd’s John Hopkins, who asked for additional sidewalks near town limits.

Hopkins suggested walkways along Christiansburg Pike, along Route 8 (toward the Floyd Parks and Rec Department) and further down Parkway Lane south (toward the Floyd Center for the Arts and the June Bug Center).

Hopkins cited the health benefits that come with walking, and the low efficiency of using vehicles for small trips.

“Help make walking in Floyd both safe and practical,” Hopkins said.

Adam and Marcie Morrison of the Burks Fork District said the recent addition of a speed limit sign has resulted in faster driving and increased danger to children and pets.

Adam said it “was fine” when no limit was posted on the road, but since a 35 mph sign went up, drivers started pushing 40 mph.

“Reasonable people drive slower” when there’s no sign, Marcie said.

Matthew Thomas of Locust Grove asked the Board about updates regarding property tax relief rebates. He said “most neighboring counties” have already issued relief measures.

In Board Time, Supervisor Levi Cox (Locust Grove) said he was also curious on the status of relief conversations.

Millsaps said last year’s audit is still underway but should be completed soon, which will give Board members the numbers and data they need to make an official decision.

The conversation should be able to move forward at the Feb. 14 meeting, Millsaps said.

Supervisors said while sidewalks are “important,” they’re also expensive, and those funds would come out of the secondary road budget.

“I think we need sidewalks, too, but there are a lot of roads” that need the limited funding, Cox said.

Chairman Joe Turman (Burks Fork) talked to the Morrisons during a short break that led into a closed session.

An additional public comment was allowed after the closed session, from John Lockwood of Indian Valley, who said he was looking for answers about establishing the address at his property.

He said getting an address requires a septic tank under a county ordinance, which would cost him about $20,000.

Lockwood said he currently lives in an RV on his property and uses an VDH-approved outhouse for waste disposal. He said the structure on the property follows all county requirements, with the exception of the septic tank.

In New Business for the Jan. 24 meeting, the Board Unanimously approved names for three drives throughout the county:

Winterview Drive, off of Black Ridge Road, in the Burks Fork District

Cedar Creek Lane, off of Parkway Lane south, in the Courthouse District

Saddlebred Trail, of U.S. 221 north, in the Locust Grove District

Millsaps provided updates on a number of non-action items in her County Administrator report, including the ongoing opioid settlement, progress at the rec park and preparations for the budget planning season.