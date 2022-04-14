Wins continue for Lady Buffs Tennis, Softball

On the team’s home tennis court Monday afternoon, Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffs shut out the Alleghany County High Mountaineers 9-0, securing its fourth shutout win of the season.

The Lady Buffaloes tennis team took its fifth win of the season April 11 with Madi Ramey (8-0), Sabrina Spangler (8-0), Emma Schroeder (8-1), Autumn Vaughan (8-1), Ava Howard (8-2), and Madi Slusher (8-0).

In doubles play, Ramey teamed with Jasmine Locke for an 8-0 win, along with Emma Currie and Karlie Carico (8-1) plus Ellie Woods/Addie Vest (8-7).

In the soccer loss April 11, the Lady Buffs spent most of the game pinned on defense while the Mountaineers piled on four points in the first half and five more in the second.

In Radford last week, rain delayed the Lady Buffaloes-Bobcats tennis match twice and it was suspended with plans to complete it on a later date.

In baseball, the Buffaloes continued its scoreless streak with a 6-0 loss to Radford at home. They are set to face Alleghany Thursday, April 14 at home.

In softball, the Lady Buffs feat Radford 10-9 on the road April 15, a second win in a row after starting the season 0-5. They were set to play James River at home April 12, then Alleghany on April 14 of this week.

The Buffs outdoor track teams are scheduled for its first home match on Friday, April 22.