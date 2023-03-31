“Fences,” is a poem I wrote recently, partly inspired by my book, The American Poet.

It is a recounting through the perils and journeys we must all face in this life. Walking traumatized, cold, yet we are fortified and ready to take whatever this world gives us, or for that matter takes from us.

These sad, sad souls,

Walk these desolate roads.

With fur, lining the coats.

Cold winds blow,

And a bleak, sunlight shows.

Yes, one, and many days to go.

My, the feet carry these loads.

Too much time,

Too little peace in the mind.

Too much bad news along these tightropes.

Among these fences we walk with other folks.

Other sad, sad souls.

With imperfect pasts,

With no memory to pass.

Walking these desolate roads and great distances.

Walking cold, but with hope along these fences.