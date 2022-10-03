Saltville set to receive grant for site clean up

Saltville is tentatively approved to receive a $300,000 grant toward cleanup of the old town shop site in preparation for development.

Karen Weber, senior remediation officer with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, attended the September meeting of Saltville Town Council to discuss the grant in preparation for an announcement by the governor.

“The grant,” said Weber, “has been awarded in the sense that the money has been held for this site. The next step is for the town and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) to enter into a formal performance agreement. This is simply the formal commitment between the town and VEDP to use the grant money for the activities that were included in the grant application.”

There is a one-to-one match requirement for the grant, said Weber. Documentation of the match will be required as part of the grant’s performance agreement, which is in the works.

Town Manager Brian Martin said that the value of the real estate in question will serve as the match should the town receive the grant.

“We got clean-up funding three years ago,” Martin said, and then it was rescinded due to a technical issue.

“This grant,” he said, “should be enough to do asbestos abatement, demolish the building, and take out the underground storage tank and any residuals above ground. We should have a clean site ready for development.”

The town has been working on acquiring funding to clean up the old town shop site in the well fields area for several years. Plans have been discussed to develop the site into a campground, first for RVs and primitive sites and hopefully later adding cabins or structures.

Martin said he anticipates a two-year clean-up process for the site.

Also at the meeting, a public hearing received no comments on the planned camera speed monitoring in school zones so the council adopted the ordinance outlining this policy.

Saltville native Greg Hogston had appeared at the April council meeting to encourage the council to consider Blue Line Solutions’ proposal to install and operate traffic speed cameras in school zones.

Such cameras in school zones are now possible because of legislation approved last year by the Virginia General Assembly, said Hogston.

Hogston, who served with the Saltville Police Department from 1996-2003, is now the Virginia sales manager for Blue Line Solutions.

Along with the cameras, new or improved flashing lights and school zone signs are installed through the program. In Virginia, the state transportation department provides flashing lights on state roadways but the maintenance is up to the school system.

Also at the meeting, Martin said that the Smyth County Public Library has received an $80,000 planning grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to study options for a potential new library in Saltville. It would be owned by the county.

Martin was in Richmond on Monday, along with Mayor Young and Councilmember Monica Johnson, representing Saltville in making a presentation on “Social Media and Small Towns” at the annual Virginia Municipal League convention.

Martin said part of his presentation included the information that social media is important today in reaching younger people. He said the group enjoyed the convention and its various programs.

“I believe it’s vitally important to continue to make connections across Virginia especially at events like VML,” said Johnson. “We don’t need to reinvent the wheel — getting involved at this level keeps us in the conversation and relevant to the happenings across the state.”