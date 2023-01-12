SWVMHI patients, staff on the mend after experiencing respiratory issues from being sprayed with fire extinguisher

More than a dozen patients and staff members at Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion are on the mend after experiencing irritation and difficulty breathing from being sprayed with a fire extinguisher Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said.

Lauren Cunningham with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services said a patient at the facility gained access the extinguisher and sprayed several patients and staff members.

Of those sprayed with the substance, eight patients and nine staff members were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Smyth County Emergency Services Coordinator Curtis Crawford said most experienced mild respiratory issues.

By Wednesday, Cunningham said all patients were returned to the care of SWVMHI and eight of the nine staff members had been released. One staff member was still receiving follow up treatment on Wednesday, she said.

Crews with Marion Fire-EMS, Chilhowie Fire-EMS and Sugar Grove Lifesaving Crew responded. Crawford said no reports of a fire were made.

"We are incredibly grateful to SWVMHI staff, local fire and EMS, and local hospital and emergency department staff for quick and efficient response to this situation," Cunningham said. "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this incident, and with the staff members and patients who were injured."

Cunningham said SWVMHI is conducting an investigation into how the patient was able to access the fire extinguisher.