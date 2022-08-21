 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Lifelong Learning Institute registration opens in September

  • 0

The Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech is a member-driven, volunteer organization that draws on the wealth of resources in the New River Valley and beyond to provide intellectual, cultural and social experiences for curious adults 50 and older.

A total of 27 courses will be offered for the fall 2022 semester. Registration begins at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7.

Six courses are online, 20 are in-person and one is offered in both formats. Course titles include “Justice: What Is The Right Thing to Do?”. “Creating Beautiful Glass Flowers from You Garden”, “How Do Courts Function in a Democracy,” “Memoir and Essay Writing” and “Preparing Classic Szechuan Chinese Dishes.”

Read more about offered classes at https://www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning/documents/LLIFall2022flyer.pdf.

LLI will host a Fall Program Preview from 10-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 1. Zoom webinar information will be posted at https://www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning/ as it is available. Registration is not required to attend the preview.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit https://www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning or call (540) 231-5182. Interested parties can also email lifelonglearning@vt.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wythe gardener grows giant beet

Wythe gardener grows giant beet

Harry Joe Yates has been gardening for 72 of his 82 years, so when he says it’s a big beet, it’s a big beet. In question: a 25-inch around bee…