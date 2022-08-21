Lifelong Learning Institute registration opens in September

The Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech is a member-driven, volunteer organization that draws on the wealth of resources in the New River Valley and beyond to provide intellectual, cultural and social experiences for curious adults 50 and older.

A total of 27 courses will be offered for the fall 2022 semester. Registration begins at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7.

Six courses are online, 20 are in-person and one is offered in both formats. Course titles include “Justice: What Is The Right Thing to Do?”. “Creating Beautiful Glass Flowers from You Garden”, “How Do Courts Function in a Democracy,” “Memoir and Essay Writing” and “Preparing Classic Szechuan Chinese Dishes.”

Read more about offered classes at https://www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning/documents/LLIFall2022flyer.pdf.

LLI will host a Fall Program Preview from 10-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 1. Zoom webinar information will be posted at https://www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning/ as it is available. Registration is not required to attend the preview.

For more information, visit https://www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning or call (540) 231-5182. Interested parties can also email lifelonglearning@vt.edu.