The Smyth County Child Nutrition Program is looking for child care agency partners to participate in the Summer Food Service Program.

This program offers breakfast and lunch at no cost to any child ages 2-18 between May 30 and July 28.

Phillip Griffin, director of auxiliary services for Smyth County Schools, said the county applied to the Department of Education to provide the program, which has been operating here for about eight years.

“There is a great need in summer to meet the nutrition needs of children,” Griffin said.

The Summer Food Service Program is designed to ensure children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. SFSP sponsors provide the program to all eligible participants regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

Griffin said the program will offer breakfast and lunch to all children whether in public school, private school, or homeschool at all the county’s elementary schools from May 30 to June 16.

Sites offering the meals between June 20 and July 28 will be elementary schools in Chilhowie, Marion, Rich Valley and Sugar Grove.

Breakfast is served from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals are similar to those served during the school year.

Any child care agency, day care, or church that provides service to children during the summer is welcome to apply. There is no limit to the number of meals that can be provided.

Griffin said the child care facilities can apply and obtain breakfast and lunch meals for their children throughout the summer. They will need to have someone pick up the meals from whichever elementary school is closest to their location.

Those picking up meals for child care facilities will be able to get breakfast for the next day when they pick up lunch. The only time they will need to make two trips – for breakfast and lunch – will be the first day.

Child care facilities will also need to keep a record of how many meals they pick up and serve. This information is collected by the school system for reimbursement from the Department of Education.

Non-profit and civic organizations can help by providing transportation for children to the meal sites.

There are no income requirements for the program and any parent or guardian over 18 can purchase a meal for the school cost.

Participation in the meals program is vital to its continued service.

Children in many communities suffer food insecurity and while meals are provided free during the school year children still need help when school is not in session, Griffin said. The program is participation-based, he said, so the more attendance there is the more money is made available for food.

Any agency or church that is interested in participating should the Smyth County Schools Child Nutrition Department at 276-783-8865 as soon as possible.