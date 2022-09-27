Free flu vaccines at Dublin clinic

The New River Health District will offer free seasonal flu vaccines at a special drive-thru clinic on at the NRV Fairgrounds on Oct. 4.

Vaccines will be available at no cost on a first-come, first-serve basis from noon to 7 p.m. at 5581 Fair Grounds Circle in Dublin on Tuesday.

Those interested should be sure to wear clothing that is loose around the arm so that a public health nurse can administer the flu shot in the upper arm, without the patient leaving their vehicle.

“Vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza and its potentially severe complications. This unique ‘drive-thru’ approach is proven to be a fast and efficient way to vaccinate a large number of folks in a short time,” said Noelle Bissell, director of the NRHD.

The NRHD encourages everyone aged 6 months or older to be vaccinated against influenza each year. It is especially important to get a shot this year because COVID-19 is still circulating and getting infected with both the flu and COVID can increase the severity of illness.

Those who are pregnant, older than 65, have a chronic illness or other serious medical conditions should particularly get a flu shot each year, NRHD said.

Each year in the U.S. approximately 200,000 people are hospitalized due to flu illness, and flu-related deaths range from 12,000-56,000 each year, averaging 34,000 per year over the last three decades.

Typical flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue.

To minimize your risk of contracting or transmitting the flu:

Get vaccinated

Consider wearing a mask if one is high risk or if one is having symptoms.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, for at least 20 seconds;

Cover your cough, either by using a disposable tissue or coughing into your sleeve, not your hand; and

Stay at home when you are sick.

For more information about the upcoming flu season and getting vaccinated, call the New River Health District at (540) 585-3300 or visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/flu/.