Citizens cable service ends this year; Info session this week

Citizens Telephone Cooperative is hosting educational sessions designed to introduce community members to streaming TV in preparation to Citizens’ migration away from traditional cable TV service at the end of the year.

Citizens announced last year its plan is to dissolve the traditional service and offer the newest in television technology — streaming TV — and it has partnered with Southern Fiber Network to provide SFN TV Now, powered by Citizens.

“The streaming TV service is simply watching TV over the Internet,” a Citizens release said in the spring. “With the fiber-optic Internet expansion that Citizens plans to complete late this year, more residents will be able to connect and stream local channels along with many of the top networks offered by satellite without paying the exorbitant fees associated with traditional TV packages.”

Residents interested in learning more about SFN TV Now should attend an information session and see in-person the ease of operating the remote control, view the clear picture, and have questions answered by a Citizens expert.

The next session is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Citizens is located at 220 Webbs Mill Road in Floyd.

Customers are encouraged to reserve a seat online at www.citizens.coop/sfntvdemo or call the office at (540) 745-2111.

For more information visit www.citizens.coop/tvnow.