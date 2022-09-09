Early voting begins this month

Floyd county voters will vote for two representatives in the Nov. 8 General Election, one local and one national.

Voters will choose between incumbent Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) or Taysha Lee Devaughan (D-Big Stone Gap) to represent Virginia’s Ninth District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Griffith, whose recent appearances in Floyd include visiting local farms, speaking with high schoolers and attending business and political events, is seeking his seventh two-year term.

Some of Griffith’s key focuses include agriculture, the Constitution, economics and health care. A full list of issues highlighted by Griffith’s campaign is available online at www.morgangriffith.house.gov/issues. The website also includes a link to his voting record and other resources.

In his weekly newsletter on Sept. 2, Griffith said preventing the abuse of presidential power “can be difficult” and named what he believes to be examples from the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations.

“As a Member of Congress, I have sought to keep presidents within the law. … I have called for the review and repeal of the authorization of use of military force in Iraq to prevent it from being used for unrelated purposes. I have been an outspoken critic of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court process,” Griffith said.

Members of Griffith’s staff are scheduled to be in Floyd for traveling office hours from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Town of Floyd Offices, 134 Wilson St. SE.

Devaughan has lived in Wise County since 2011 and hold a bachelor’s degree in Communications from the University of Virginia at Wise. She is an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and currently serves as the Donor Engagement Coordinator at the Appalachian Community Fund.

Family, faith and future are highlighted in Devaughan’s campaign, as is appealing to the youth and young families across the region.

“I will fight in support of educational opportunities, improvements to our transportation networks, growing access to affordable healthcare, and building from within a diversity of jobs that are both sustainable and fulfilling,” Devaughan said on her website.

Appointed to the State Council on Environmental Justice in 2019 under former Gov. Ralph Northam, Devaughan penned “APCo wants customers to pay more for coal” in The Roanoke Times in June 2021.

Devaughan is also the president of Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards. Her campaign has been endorsed by the National Women’s Political Caucus.

Learn more about Devaughan, her leadership plan and possible upcoming events at www.devaughanforcongress.com.

Levi Cox is the sole candidate for the Locust Grove seat on the Floyd County Board of Supervisors for Nov. 8.

Cox has served at interim supervisor since the beginning of 2022, following Lauren Yoder’s resignation. He has attended concerned citizens meetings in regard to the planned FloydFest relocation to Check and brings citizen concerns to the Board on a variety of issues including roads.

Floyd County Board of Supervisors meetings are twice a month at the Floyd County Administration Building on west Oxford Street.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election begins on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Floyd County Courthouse Voters Registrar Office. Ballots may be cast from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday and during special Saturday hours leading up to the election.

The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration is Oct. 17.

The last day to vote early in the Nov. 8 General Election is Saturday, Nov. 5.