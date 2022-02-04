New Leaf to feature student art through February

A New Leaf Gallery invites the community to visit its fine art gallery in The Station in Floyd to explore this year’s Floyd High School Art Student Exhibit.

Each year the gallery honors Floyd’s two dedicated, public school art teachers and their extremely talented students with an exhibit in our gallery for the month of February.

Traditionally, A New Leaf Gallery also hosts a fundraiser to help these teachers with much needed art supplies but, officials stated in a Jan. 31 release, due to the recent number of local COVID-19 cases, “we had to change this to a future date.”

“Gallery members are always impressed by the creativity and talent from these students. These teachers do a tremendous job with very little and I’m sure you will be impressed by their creativeness.”

A New Leaf Gallery is located inside the Station (at 203 S. Locust St.), across from the Floyd Country Store. Open hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays, and from noon until 4 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information on the gallery’s classes, guest artist program and other events, call (540) 745-7367 and visit www.anewleaf-gallery.com.