SVCHS clinics integrate behavioral, physical health

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, suicide attempts, overdoses, and psychiatric crises have grown sharply. Recent data indicated that U.S. deaths from drug overdoses hit a new high in 2021, reaching to nearly 108,000 lives lost.

Marcy Rosenbaum knows a behavioral health crisis exists in this region, which is underserved by mental health counselors. Rosenbaum serves as the behavioral health director for Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems (SVCHS). She simply said, “The increased need for counseling has been a strain on the mental health system in Southwest Virginia.”

The National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Virginia chapter now estimates that 1.2 million adults in the commonwealth have a mental health condition, but only four in 10 people have received any treatment in the past year.

The pandemic’s impact on behavioral health has also encompassed the state’s mental health system. Rosenbaum noted, “Virginia is also experiencing a psychiatric hospitalization crisis with limited beds available for the increasing numbers of people who need them. The Community Service Boards in our area are doing their best to increase crisis services in order to prevent hospitalizations and continue their other community services.”

SVCHS saw that it could help. It did so with a model that doesn’t separate mental and physical health.

Rosenbaum explained that SVCHS “is providing integrated behavioral health and physical health services in our communities in hopes of identifying behavioral health issues early through screenings for all our patients. We then provide counseling and psychiatric medication management as part of our integrated services model to hopefully treat people before crises occurs.”

The pandemic did prompt one good outcome. While the switch to telehealth came quickly and presented struggles for some providers, Rosenbaum said, “We are now left with the knowledge that telehealth counseling can be as effective as in person and often more helpful because it increases access.”

As pandemic restrictions ease, SVCHS continues to invest in telehealth counseling. It’s made a difference.

With funding from the Virginia Health Care Foundation (VHCF), SVCHS hired its first remote only telehealth counselor in late 2021.

“Before we hired Mr. Bare,” Rosenbaum said, “some patients in our clinics were waiting over two weeks to have their first counseling appointment. His position provides opportunities for patients at all our clinics -- Meadowview, Bristol, Saltville, and Tazewell -- to access counseling services sooner.” She added, “Quicker access to services can prevent behavioral health emergencies.”

Bare, who holds a Master’s of Social Work, is solely focused on telehealth behavioral health for patients to access from anywhere, including the patient’s home, with computers or smart phones.

Bare is a therapist with more than nine years in the field and came to SVCHS from Daymark Recovery Services Inc.

A man who enjoys studying the Bible, Bare attended Fruitland Baptist Bible College and graduated with an Associate of Religious/Church Ministries in 2011. The following year, he received his Transfer Core Diploma - Associate in Arts from Wilkes Community College. In 2015, Bare received his Bachelor of Social Work, graduating Magna Cum Laude, and, a year later, earned his Master of Social Work in 2016 from Appalachian State University. He is awaiting his Licensed Clinical Addiction Specialist certification in North Carolina.

Quote “In fact, if someone has a mental health or substance use disorder, there is a physical process in the functioning of the brain that needs treatment. It is not a moral judgment or a matter of choice. It is a matter of recognizing the need for treatment and getting it. Telling someone with a mental illness to ‘just be happy’ is like telling someone to ‘just don’t have diabetes.’ It is a true illness that deserves treatment. Mr. Bare’s telehealth services help people access treatments for those illnesses.” -Marcy Rosenbaum, Behavioral Health Director for Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems

Beyond academic credentials, Bare brings personal knowledge of behavioral health challenges to his work. He said, “After experiencing the stigma of addiction, incarceration, and mental health problems personally, God prepared a path for me to use my experience in helping people who also struggle with the same problems.”

He also brings life experience with marriage, parenting, faith, and valuable outlets for stress. Bare is married to “the love his life,” Heather Spencer Bare, and they share five daughters and their significant others, a grandson, a granddaughter, their parents, and German Shephard. Bare enjoys working on anything mechanical and construction projects. He is restoring a 1984 944 Porsche.

Both Rosenbaum and Bare believe that caring for mental health needs to be top priority.

“Mental health is as important as physical health,” Rosenbaum said. “In fact, if someone has a mental health or substance use disorder, there is a physical process in the functioning of the brain that needs treatment. It is not a moral judgment or a matter of choice. It is a matter of recognizing the need for treatment and getting it. Telling someone with a mental illness to ‘just be happy’ is like telling someone to ‘just don’t have diabetes.’ It is a true illness that deserves treatment. Mr. Bare’s telehealth services help people access treatments for those illnesses.”

Bare believes “telehealth offers patients more opportunity for services.”

He explained, “I see a lady that is blind and struggling with other health problems. She spends her weeks keeping doctor’s appointments. Telehealth provides her a break from travel and time to relax and talk about behavioral health problems. Telehealth offers patients security; they know that I am not in their communities and that makes them feel like they can tell me anything. The medium itself, I believe, helps patients to open up and trust. That is healing.”

For many people, Bare said counseling can help them learn better techniques for coping. “With new strategies,” he said, “people change, which translates into changed communities.”

Bare particularly values SVCHS’ integrated approach to physical and mental health care. The opportunity to collaborate “with medical providers ensures a better quality of life,” he said.

Rosenbaum said, “Bare and our other behavioral health staff work hard every day to help SVCHS patients get both the medical and behavioral health services they need all in one organization. In addition to Richard, we have outpatient counselors at all four of our clinics who offer in person and telehealth counseling options.”

Bare believes that telehealth will help improve the region’s access to mental health care. However, he notes that more telehealth clinicians are needed.

According to the Health Resources & Services Administration, 97 of Virginia’s 133 localities are federally-designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas.

The limited access to services is significant in some parts of Southwest Virginia. According to the recently released, County Health Rankings provided by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the ratio of mental health providers to residents is 480:1 across Virginia. In Smyth County, that ratio climbs to 550:1, while Bland County sits at 2,080:1. Wythe is 490:1, while Tazewell comes in at 450:1.

Access to services is strained in eastern Tennessee as well. For the city of Bristol, the County Health Rankings puts the ratio at 1,240:1. Washington County, Tennessee, offers improved access at 290:1, while the over Tennessee ratio is 590:1.

Mara Servaites, the Virginia Telehealth Network’s (VTN) executive director, contends that the number of mental health providers was inadequate prior to the pandemic, but the stress of COVID “only exacerbated the need.”

However, she also believes telehealth will be vital in addressing the need. The non-profit VTN works statewide to advocate for telehealth, educate about it, and offer programming.

VTN conducted a statewide survey of 9,200 licensed health care providers regarding telehealth.

Servaites said the Benchmarking Telehealth Usage in Virginia report found that 97% of behavioral and mental health providers increased their use of telehealth as a result of the pandemic. Even more, she said, 91% plan to maintain or expand their current level of telehealth services.

That means, Servaites said, that telehealth is working; “it’s a solid tool in our toolbox.” According to the survey, 68% of behavioral and mental health professionals say telehealth allows them to spend more time with their patients, while 82% cite telehealth for helping to reduce patient no-shows.

Even prior to the pandemic, telehealth was growing in rural areas of Virginia, helping take “distance out of the picture.” Rather than drive to Charlottesville, she noted individuals could sit in the familiar space of their Southwest Virginia doctor’s office.

To help meet more of Virginians’ needs, Servaites said, VTN will launch a pilot program focused on behavioral health with several free and charitable clinics late this summer and then expand the program in 2023. VTN plans to work with pre-licensed counselors who are accumulating hours to become licensed to provide telehealth services. She also believes more counselors need to be trained in the best practices of telehealth, and VTN is working to develop such a curriculum.

Dr. Karen S. Rheuban, a pediatric cardiologist, who is also a co-founder of the UVA Center for Telehealth and chair of the VTN board, helped establish the non-profit in 2006. Rheuban has previously presented congressional testimony regarding telehealth to five committees within the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Telehealth is a win-win for health care professionals and patients alike,” Rheuban said in a VTN news release. “As we work to increase access to mental health services, telehealth will continue to be an important tool to connect more people to life-saving and critical care.”

VTN acknowledges that many areas of rural Virginia lack broadband but Servaites is confident that state and federal funding and initiatives are working to bring affordable, last-mile access. She also noted that many libraries are now loaning hotspots to patrons.

Servaites lauded Community Health Systems for their innovation, saying they are “on the forefront of telehealth.”

May is recognized nationally as Mental Health Awareness Month.