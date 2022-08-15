Sexual exploitation charges nets five-year term

A Roanoke man entered an Alford plea to more than four years of sexual exploitation of a minor in Floyd County Circuit Court on Tuesday and was sent to prison for five years.

The plea recognizes the Commonwealth has the evidence it needs to convict Randolph Irvin Pease, without the defendant having to publicly admit guilt.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp said Aug. 9 that Pease sexually abused a female minor for more than four years, from age nine to 14.

In response to questions from visiting Judge Colin Gibb, Pease admitted the evidence would convict him but declined to make any other statements before sentencing, which followed Commonwealth guidelines.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said Aug. 9 that the deal was preferred to subjecting the young victim to testifying publicly on what she endured by Pease’s sexual battery.

Pease will spend five years behind bars before five years of supervised probation. He must be listed for the rest of his life as a public sexual offender on the Virginia State Police pubic database.

Floyd County currently lists 28 offenders on the database who are living in the county. Find the registry online at https://sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov/sor/index.html.

In addition to the prison term and probation, Judge Gibb ordered Pease to pay a little more than $25,000 to the defendant and family and stay away from them. The sentence also requires Pease to register as a violent sexual offender of children on the State Police public database on the internet

In other matters before the court Aug. 9:

A trial of Eleanor Rachel Thompson of Riner on two charges of law enforcement officers didn’t start after prosecutor Branscom asked the charges be dropped because a principal witness, a sheriff’s deputy, is no longer with the sheriff’s department.

A case of charges of brandishing a firearm and possession as a felon against Charles Edward Lamb of Copper Hill was continued.

A trial of Roger Andrew Altizer of New Kent, charged with abuse and endangering the life of a child, was set for a trial on Nov. 29.

A four-hour trial set for Kevin Dwayne Woolwine of Roanoke on possession of a gun as a felon and other firearms and drug charges was postponed and set again for Nov. 11.