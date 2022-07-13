Hungry Mother Festival returns with vendors from around the region

This year’s Hungry Mother Festival is helping Pam Gibson check off an item on her bucket list.

She’s been an enthusiastic visitor and shopper at the annual three-day event at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion for about 30 years. This year, however, the Bland County woman is attending as a vendor. “I have had a lifelong dream of taking part in the Hungry Mother Festival, Gibson said Friday.

She was first introduced to the festival by a friend who invited her. These three decades later, Gibson remembered, “We had a blast.”

After that first visit, she said, “I’d go every chance I got.”

Over the course of those same years, Gibson was exploring her artistic side. When her children were babies, she began painting. She even had a booth one year at a Pipestem festival. But, as her children grew and she went back to work, less time existed for artwork.

Today, her children are grown and she’s enjoying grandchildren and returning to painting.

Gibson started out working in watercolors, and she said “got some rave reviews from family” and encouragement to sell her work.

She took some of her art to Radford University’s printing press to have cards made.

This weekend, July 15-17, she’ll have many of her cards, paintings and even jewelry for sale at her Hungry Mother Festival booth.

From miniatures to large works, Gibson will bring acrylic on canvas paintings. Her jewelry includes natural stone, glass and other material bracelets and earrings.

She’s offered her items at other festivals in Dublin, Wytheville and Goochland, but she’s excited to set up in Marion.

Her husband, Bobby, will accompany her. Marion has a special place in their hearts as they met at one of the community’s car shows.

Chainsaw Carvings

Love introduced Wytheville’s Mark Lockhart to Southwest Virginia. The Michigan native and his wife, Jeanie, are also making their first appearance as vendors at the festival.

In his work with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Lockhart worked in different places around the country, but when he met Jeanie, who lived in Wytheville, he knew he’d found home.

He’s been introducing the community to his skills with a chainsaw.

Work in prisons, which also included Bland Correctional Center, could take its toll, Lockhart explained. He needed to find stress relief in his time off. Generations of his family had pursued woodworking. He treasures memories of his grandfather taking out a pocketknife and carving wood. The young Lockhart tried to mimic his grandfather’s cuts and shaves.

However, as an older man, he opted for a quite different tool.

Lockhart said he’d watched other people do carving with chainsaws. He decided to try his hand at it. He went on to combine those skills with his love of nature and the mountains. “I was always fascinated with grabbing something off the forest floor and creating,” he said.

Today, the retiree “can carve most anything,” though he focuses on bears and birds such as owls and eagles.

He sometimes sets up outside Wythe Produce to carve in the parking lot. He has also set up in Rural King’s parking lot to demonstrate his work.

This weekend, Lockhart is looking forward to the festival and meeting people.

Mother-Daughter Duo

The festivalgoers play a significant role in the event’s importance for longtime vendors Carolyn Monk and Rhonda Fuller.

The mother-daughter duo has made lasting relationships with their customers. One year, health concerns kept Monk home, and Fuller said she couldn’t count the times someone asked, “Where’s your mom?”

The duo sells Monk’s handmade, multi-pocketed cloth purses.

Monk, a Tazewell County resident, grew up in 4-H, where she first learned to sew. She went on to work in a sewing factory and then taught commercial sewing at the community’s vocational school.

Now, she puts her skills to work handcrafting pocketbooks.

Fuller, a resident of Chilhowie, noted that the purses feature six pockets on the outside and four in the interior. Of her mother’s work, she said, “Mom’s very particular. You are definitely getting quality.”

Fuller believes the hardest part for customers “is picking one out.”

Fuller doesn’t sew but she does help choose the fabric and pitches in with customer care.

Her mom’s been making the purses for years. Fuller remembers coming to the former Buster Brown plant in Chilhowie to get remnants for students to make quilts that were given out in nursing homes.

More Family Ties

Kathy Baumgarner, one of the festival’s organizers, described the team of David Spangler and Glendon Boyd, of Floyd County, as “a family craft that has been well rooted in the festival for many, many years.”

Boyd is a longtime woodworker, who introduced his son-in-law to the art form when Spangler and his wife started helping out with shows.

Boyd’s work focused on bowls. Spangler’s wife suggested he might want to create a wooden utensil similar to a knife to go with the bowls.

“I started creating different shapes and sizes and using hardwood scrap wood leftover from the bowls. I never dreamed I would have a market for wooden cooking utensils, and I remember the first time my father-in- law took some to a show and sold 53. I was on cloud nine because to me that was a lot,” said Spangler.

That was in 1998, and “The business has steadily grown over the years through leaps and bounds,” Spangler said last week.

What began as a hobby, he said, “has turned into a full-time job and that is because of all my customers who keep coming back and bringing with them others who have heard about our product through them. Our repeat customers are our best salespeople. It brings a sense of pride to be working a show and you hear repeat customers telling others how much they love our products.”

While inflation may be hitting fuel and groceries, the wooden utensils are not seeing such increases. “While the money I make doing this helps to pay the bills, this is not what it is all about. It is about providing that customer with something that is economical, usable and of good quality. Our prices have basically stayed the same over the past 25 years that we have been doing shows.”

This family team loves the beauty of the state park and the support of the Art League of Marion, the festival’s host, and, of course, the customers.

“I cannot begin to thank the many people who have purchased my work through the years and a special thank you to my father-in-law for encouraging me and having confidence in me to develop this hobby into something that makes me feel good inside,” Spangler said.

At this year' show, the team plans to offer Boyd’s bowls and Spangler’s cooking utensils, including pot scrapers, small spreaders, salad hands, oven rack pulls and larger cooking utensils along with rolling pins.

Beating Inflation

Michael Blevins, of Bristol, also says he’s working to make his prices affordable, “especially the way things are.”

He and his wife are returning to the festival for the second year.

After retirement, Blevins started noticing grapevine and mesh wreaths. “I thought I could do that,” he said. He tried his hand at the work, making some for their home for Christmas.

The feedback was positive. Blevins decided to do more and hasn’t stopped. “I get better and better each time,” he said.

He also used to visit the Hungry Mother Festival and, when he was accepted, Blevins “was tickled to death.”

Blevins’ wife makes hairbands and bows for adults and kids. They’re excited to once again hear the “kids giggle and laugh” as they try on the accessories and enjoy the festival.

From Food to Fine Art

These regional vendors are just a small snapshot of the more than 100 that are scheduled to set up this weekend at the festival. While many are regional, they’re also coming from more distant locales, including Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Alabama.

They will offer an array of goods from delectable treats to fine art.

On Friday and Saturday, the festival’s many vendors, exhibitors, and performers will be available from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking is $10 per day or $15 for a weekend pass. A shuttle provides transportation from the Marion Farmers' Market in downtown Marion to the park during the festival weekend.

Learn more at https://www.hungrymotherfestival.com/.

Festival proceeds help the Art League of Marion support cultural activities in local schools and funds its program that offers scholarships to students pursuing higher education in the arts.