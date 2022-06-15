WCC to celebrate life of Dr. Jack White

White is the beloved former band director at George Wythe High School (1954-1959) and the founder and conductor of the Wytheville Community College Concert Band (est. 1989). The Celebration of Life is open to the public beginning at 2 p.m.

There will be a program with the opportunity for attendees to share memories, recollections, and stories surrounding the life of Dr. White. A reception with light refreshments will follow the ceremony.

White and the WCC Concert Band performed their first concert in December 12, 1989 in Wytheville. Formerly, White was Director of Bands at Elon College from 1962 until his retirement in 1986. Before going to Elon, White had been a successful high school band director in Southwest Virginia including his service at George Wythe High School. He led the community band through its holiday concert of 1998, afterward joining the band's trumpet section. During his tenure as the band's director, White was the recipient of the WCC Distinguished Service Award. He was named Director Emeritus of the WCC Concert Band in 2012.