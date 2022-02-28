Town Manager farewell reception next week

Community members are invited to a farewell reception for former Town Manager Kayla Cox prior to next week’s Town Council meeting at W. Skip Bishop Town Hall on March 3.

Those wishing to honor Cox and her contributions to both the Town of Floyd and Floyd County should arrive at W. Skip Bishop Town Hall at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3. The regular Floyd Town Council meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Cox first announced her exit last year, but agreed to stay onboard until March to fill at least two of the positions to staff the Town Offices.

Lynn Gregory joined the town team in early January as Town Clerk/Treasurer, and Andrew Morris was officially hired as Town Manager during the Feb. 3 Town Council meeting.

Cox’s contributions to the town and county include restructuring the joint Floyd Tourism Department during the summer with County Administrator Linda Millsaps, planning Small Town Summer alongside contracted organizers, starting the process of Town Hall renovations and leading several VDOT-involved projects, among others.

Cox has been a part of the town team since 2016, and she is expected to fully transition out of the role by the end of March, following Morris’s training.