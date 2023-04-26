A Hillsville man was charged with reckless driving on April 25 following a two-vehicle crash on Wytheville’s East Main Street.

According to the Wytheville Police Department, Gerald Elmo Stockner crashed his vehicle into the back of a Subaru Legacy driven by Rebecca Branson of Wytheville.

Police said Branson’s vehicle was stopped at 9:13 a.m. at a traffic light next to the Chevrolet dealership.

As Stockner attempted to get out of his vehicle, it rolled backward into the GoMart parking lot and hit a concrete barrier around a gas pump, police said.

Branson was taken to Wythe County Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Released on a summons, Stockner has a trial date scheduled for June 5 in Wythe County General District Court.