Marion tapped to take part in Work from Home Pilot Project

Prior to the onset of COVID-19, 23% of American workers said they teleworked with frequency. The pandemic changed everything. Six months into 2020, 71% of those with jobs that could be done from home were doing so all or most of the time. The Pew Research Center even found earlier this year that six out of 10 of those workers were still performing their work mostly from home.

The Pew Center dug deeper and found that most of those workers were taking on their assignments remotely out of choice with many people saying it made balancing home and work lives easier.

Rural communities have had their eyes on folks with jobs that can be done remotely. They see prospective residents who may enjoy a less urban lifestyle and can do their work from anywhere – with a good broadband connection.

Earlier this month, Virginia Main Street in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) selected five communities to take part in a new project to “strengthen their remote worker/resident attraction efforts, ensuring they’re built around individuals and place-based strategies.”

Marion was one of those communities tapped to take part in the 2022 Virginia Main Street Work from Home Pilot Project. The town is expected to receive services valued at about $10,000.

“Working with Virginia Main Street and the National Main Street Center,” a Marion press release said, “the town… and Marion Downtown will work to leverage remote work opportunities as part of a comprehensive downtown revitalization strategy. Technical assistance will be provided over a six-month period to analyze the demand, target market, amenities, and opportunities for supporting remote workers. This project will include the development of a remote work assessment tool, a summary report with a set of recommendations and resource options for implementation.”

Marion’s release noted the pandemic-related work trends, saying, “The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed where and how people work. This rising remote work and telecommuting is no longer simply a trend and is expected to become part of the new normal post-pandemic. Remote workers can make their home almost anywhere and are increasingly basing this decision on quality of life factors as they bring their jobs with them to their new communities. Attracting and integrating remote workers into their new community can bring new energy and investment to downtown and many other elements of rural places.”

Ken Heath, Marion’s director of Community and Economic Development and executive director of Marion Downtown, said in the release, “As Marion grows, especially with the diversity offered by Emory & Henry College, SWVMHI, Marion Correctional Institute, General Dynamics, and other employers, we are finding that the pandemic has caused a refocus of priorities for many, with ‘quality of life’ exceeding many other factors. Several of our newest residents are here simply because they can remote work and love the lifestyle offered here….”

The town and Marion Downtown will host a series of meetings with local leaders in Marion on June 1. Matt Wagner of the National Main Street Center will facilitate the discussions.

The other four communities taking part in the pilot project are the cities of Buena Vista and Harrisonburg, the town of Luray, and Highland County.

Virginia Main Street has been working to revitalize older and historic commercial districts in Virginia for more than 35 years. Today, the program is a network of 28 designated communities and more than 80 affiliate communities.