Scaled-back Town Hall renovations proposed

Floyd Town Council voted to remove a part of the Zoning Ordinance on May 5 in order to remove a requirement for murals in town.

Council and the Floyd Planning Commission held a joint hearing at the top of the May 5 meeting with little discussion on Section 7.1.3 (4)(a)(vi)(V)(c), which reads: “Some criteria that will be used during the review of the [mural] application are: … c) Limited to one facade…”

Councilman Mike Patton made the motion to remove the criteria, and Councilman Chris Bond seconded.

Town Councilman David Whitaker said no to altering the Zoning Ordinance, and he later said he was “very excited” about the new murals and “the artists chosen.”

Whitaker filed a lawsuit against Town Council in October 2021 in regard to the number of temporary political signs permitted on property in the Zoning Ordinance.

The case was heard in Floyd Circuit Court in March, and Council members tabled an update from Town Attorney Janet Murrell in April.

Town Manager Andrew Morris said he and Kathleen Legg, director of Floyd Tourism, added new businesses and updated locations on the kiosk at the town park.

He presented a new draft of Town Hall renovations to Council after working alongside Mike Maslaney, who’s managing the project, and Floyd County Buildings Inspector Mark Bolt.

The scaled-back renovations include a bathroom, kitchenette area, paving a parking spot in the back, and reframing doors and “about a wall and a half,” Maslaney said.

Whitaker said he was “pleased” with the revised draft, and Mayor Will Griffin said it’s “fantastic.”

Maslaney said the next step in the process is to complete and present cost estimates, which Council approved him to do May 5.

With the fresh project cost expected to be closer to the Town’s budget, Mayor Griffin said more funding could be allocated to the Floyd Public Service Authority for fiscal year 2022-2023.

He said contributing “up to $40,000” should help the PSA with several ongoing projects.

The line-item amount change was approved May 5.

The last agenda item of the night was a park use permit for an Ice Cream Social in the park on July 4. The application, submitted by the Floyd County Democratic Committee, was unanimously approved.