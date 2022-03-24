MSHS Forensics team headed to state

Three members of the Marion Senior High School Forensics team have qualified for the Virginia High School League Forensics State Championships to be held on Saturday, March 26, at Clover Hill High School in Midlothian.

Sam Widener, a junior, is making his second trip to the state tournament.

Widener qualified and competed last year under very different circumstances, said MSHS Forensics Coach Todd Necessary. “The event was virtual last year due to the pandemic,” Necessary said. “Sam competes in Extemporaneous Speaking. It is a category that requires a person to be very knowledgeable about foreign and domestic social, political, and economic issues. Sam has spent a lot of time conducting researching and honing speeches. He finished the Region 2D tournament as runner-up and did the same at the Super Region event.”

“As a second year competitor this year has been much different than last year,” Widener said. “Competing in person is much better than competing virtually. Being able to compete in person is much more fun and rewarding than virtual. I am very excited about qualifying for states. Although we are all nervous, it is good to be able to say that we have made it this far.”

Gavin Barker and Matthew Sage are competing in Humorous Duo Interpretation.

“Gavin is a senior and this is Matthew’s junior year, but this is their first time competing on the Forensics team,” said Necessary. “They are performing Action News: Now With 10% More Action, by Jonathan Rand. Each performer is playing many different roles in this ten minute parody of TV news. They have worked very hard and I am so happy that the work paved the way to the state tourney. I also appreciate the help Ms. Sarah Deel, assistant coach, has provided these students.”

“Competing was a little different than what I was used to. Overall it was pretty scary at first,” Sage said. “Being able to see the judges and see what they were doing was something I wasn't used to. Three rounds was something that took some getting used to. Working with a partner was complicated at times. We had several issues as a duo that made it tough to be at our best for competition. But it turned out to be really fun and something I want to do again next year.”

“Qualifying for state felt good. It's my first year doing forensics, so to go to states my first year feels pretty good.”

Barker said, “It has been great competing in this forensics season. I didn't think we would make it to state considering it's my first time doing this, but I am very excited to continue.”