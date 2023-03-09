The men and women who rush to the call when someone’s life is in danger aren’t superheroes in capes, but rather normal people who dedicate and risk their own lives to save others.

The Floyd County Medics station is located just a few minutes outside of the Town of Floyd, down U.S. 221, toward Check.

Those who work there are incredible individuals and role models, and it can be challenging to remember that they are still just people.

While waiting for calls, the staff spends their time doing station chores and filling out reports. When a call comes in, they race to the scene as quickly as they can — an important thing for the community of Floyd County and others like it.

“In the rural community, our transport times are way longer…,” said Paramedic Jessi Thomas. “It’s going to take us an hour to get to a hospital, whereas in a city they’ll be at the hospital within 5-10 minutes.”

Rescue squads accept a number of different levels of experience to volunteer and work, depending on age.

An EMT’s job is to “provide basic life support,” Thomas said. “They are CPR-certified, they can give drugs and they can put in airways.”

To become an EMT, one must take a class and pass the EMT examination. They do not have to be 18. To become a paramedic, one has to go a step further and go back to school for being a paramedic, which can last from 11 months to 2 years.

Paramedics can do more, including defibrillation during a cardiac event and starting IVs, Thomas said.

While volunteers are able to provide rescue support whenever they can, the paid staff of the Floyd County Medics squad are there 24/7, each person working 48 hours a week in 24-hour shifts.

For anybody working such long hours would be stressful enough, but when the intensity of the job is taken into consideration, that stress seems overwhelming. The members of any EMS organization find ways to cope with this very unique stress.

Cayleigh Craft, a paramedic student, uses a system she has set in place for herself. She “budgets” her time with school.

“For every day I spend doing school work, I try to have four hours another day with friends or family, doing something I enjoy,” Craft said.

Working with EMS is not for everyone, but for those who feel they want to take the plunge into the world of emergency medicine, volunteering is the best way to start.

To volunteer, there are two forms that it is suggested that one should fill out, the first one is the volunteer application form, which is a standard application form, and the second is a ride-along form. The ride-along form allows those volunteers who fill it out to accompany a paramedic to the site of a call.

Without the tireless work of paramedics and EMTs, as well as the tremendous effort of other emergency responders like firefighters and police officers, our communities would be filled with many more deaths and injuries.

Next Generation is a series of nonsequential essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2022-2023 school year.