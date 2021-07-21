McMullin Bridge to be replaced

The bridge will have been closed for more than a decade by then, but residents of the Hall Addition may once again have a second way in and out of their neighborhood come 2026. Plans now call for construction on McMullin Bridge’s replacement to begin in late 2025.

That replacement won’t be inexpensive for taxpayers. Since 2019 estimates, the estimated project cost has doubled. It’s now projected to carry a price tag of $14.6 million. A 2019 proposal put the cost at $7 million.

The Virginia Department of Transportation closed McMullin Bridge in January 2014 after an inspection found “increased deterioration in the superstructure.” The Rt. 660 bridge was declared fracture critical, which means if one part of the bridge fractures, the structure will fail. Bridge inspectors ruled that repairing the structure wasn’t possible.

At the time, the bridge was owned by Norfolk Southern, but ownership has since been transferred to the commonwealth.

Neighborhood residents worried that having only one way in and out of the community would put them at greater risk in emergencies of all kinds – from individuals needing fire or EMS services to a disaster happening on nearby Interstate 81.