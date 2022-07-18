Art project brightens Marion water park

In these often divided times, an art project has brought together young and older, experienced artisans and beginners, and likely people across the political spectrum. However, each one has contributed to multiple vivid mosaic pieces that will add art to an unusual setting.

The work began earlier this year when Tony Muncy, Marion’s director of public works, was working on transforming Marion’s outdoor pool into a waterpark. He wondered how to improve the look of cement pillars that secured light poles. He turned to Catherine Schrenker, executive director of the Henderson School of Appalachian Arts.

They considered painting them but, Schrenker remembered, they agreed “that would require constant maintenance so I suggested mosaics that would add some color and allow the community to take some ownership in our new pool project, as well as last for a good while.”

At first glance, she didn’t take in how large the pillars are. “My memory of the pillars had them a LOT smaller than the 6’3” x 24" [they are]…. I even argued with him.”

Then, Schrenker said, “I took a deep breath and wondered what I had gotten myself into... and realized that I definitely needed help.”

The necessary help came.

Kathy Baumgarner, a longtime artisan, teaches mosaic and barn quilt classes at The Henderson.

Baumgarner was glad to help. “I’ve loved glass for a long time,” she said, noting that she’s even worked with stained glass.

Even more, Baumgarner noted that mosaics are an ancient art form and she’s excited to see them coming back to the forefront.

Mosaics, which are now designs typically formed with small pieces of material such as stone, mineral, glass, or tile, have been found dating back to centuries before the common era. Stones, shells, and ivory often made up ancient mosaics.

Baumgarner said it’s a great art form and can be used to decorate wood, glass, pots and more.

She recommended gluing glass tiles down on a fiberglass mesh.

Schrenker explained, “This allows us to work indoors without worry of weather or heat.” It also “creates a ‘wrap’ that we can adhere to the cement pillars and once that is set we can come in and grout, then put a sealant over the top.”

Baumgarner also reached out to Marilyn Peacock, who operates a stained glass studio in Abingdon. Peacock “donated boxes and boxes of scrap glass which we have sorted and cut into smaller pieces,” Schrenker said.

Then, came creating the designs.

With aquatic themes in mind, Schrenker said, the design’s outline “is drawn on newsprint and then general colors are filled in as a guide for anyone volunteering. Over the newsprint is wax paper and then the mesh is laid out on top of that. It is almost like a coloring book page, so you have references to help you figure out where to glue your tiles. There are also reference printouts for people to look at, but personal creativity is encouraged.”

With the process in place, Schrenker put out a call for additional help.

That was “all I had to do, and we have had a steady stream of volunteers. We have had some wonderful mosaic artists of all ages step up and participate.”

One Saturday, Caring for Our Community volunteers helped out. Then, Schrenker said, they set up at the Mt. Rogers Health Fair at Hungry Mother State Park and “had many people that stopped by to work on the project.”

As well, the musicians and their families who gather at The Henderson for its Monday Night Jam have “provided a wonderful opportunity for people to come and work and listen to the jam.”

Schrenker expects the last one to be finished this month and then they’ll be put in place.

“I think everyone will be excited to visit the pool and know that they were part of this lasting project,” she said.

Schrenker also hopes even more meaningful lessons linger from the project. “On a bigger scale,” she said, “once again, art can bring a community together: all ages, all walks of life, and all for a common goal. In a time where everyone seems to be divided by something or someone, we can celebrate our wonderful town and focus on a project that reflects all of us and the power of our collective creativity.”