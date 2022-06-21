Wytheville probationer facing drug, gun charges

Already on probation for a 2021 unlawful wounding conviction, a Wytheville man was arrested again on Friday after police said they found drugs and a stolen gun at his residence.

Tracy Leon Davis Jr., 39, was charged with possessing with the intent to distribute more than 10 grams of drugs, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a gun with drugs.

According to a Wythe County Sheriff’s Office release, deputies went to Davis’ 310 Atkins Mill Road trailer on Friday to search for a wanted federal fugitive.

On probation, Davis had waived his Fourth Amendment rights, so officers searched his residence and found a stolen handgun with 85 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies also seized almost 100 grams of suspected cocaine and more than $1,000 in U.S. currency, the release said.

Police said the handgun had been reported stolen from the town of Wytheville.

More charges are pending, police said.

Being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail, Davis has an Oct. 20 preliminary hearing set in Wythe County General District Court.

Last June, Davis pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and was sentenced to serve one year and six months in jail. He was put on probation for three years, according to court records.

Based on earlier police reporting, Davis was accused of beating a woman with a leather paddle in 2020.

When officers searched his residence that year, they reported finding a leather blackjack, baggies of a white crystal substance, a handgun and more than $2,000 in cash.

According to court records, Davis was convicted of assault and battery in 2012, which had been reduced from a felony. He was also convicted of kidnapping, and assault and battery of a family member.

In 2015, he was convicted of two counts of distributing drugs as an accommodation, court records show.